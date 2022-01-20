Adidas and Parley for the Oceans have created a full-size tennis court made entirely out of recycled plastic materials, which is sitting in the middle of the Great Barrier Reef.

Coinciding with the Australian Open, the court has been designed to raise awareness about plastic waste in the Earth’s oceans. The court floats above a barge that travels through the reef helping companies undertake and complete environmental marine construction projects.

As well as the introduction of the court, Adidas unveiled a new apparel range made with parley ocean plastic. The 2022 Tennis range’s colour scheme of crimson, blue and white channels the tones of the Great Barrier Reef.

“We collect plastic from coastal communities before it ends up in the oceans and turn it into yarn,” says Adidas’ Pacific Senior Director, Shannon Morgan.

“You will see our athletes on the field at the Australian Open from Monday with these garments made with that yarn. We are using a sporting event, the largest on our continent, to truly show the beauty of the coral reef.”

Adidas has made a commitment to assist in ending plastic waste, while promising to eliminate virgin polyester from all of its products by the end of 2025.

A tennis match was played on the court by a quartet of sporting stars, including Olympic gold medallists Jess Fox and Ian Thorpe, as well as 2021 NRL Premiership Winner Nathan Cleary. The court has been donated to a local school in Townsville.

Adidas has partnered with Parley since 2015, which has seen the company create sustainable clothing and footwear out of recycled plastic. The company has also pledged to reduce its carbon footprint by 30 percent come 2030.

Image: Supplied