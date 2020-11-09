Adelaide’s Hardy Milazzo merges with dwp

Adelaide architecture and interior design practice ​Hardy Milazzo has announced that it is joining ​dwp | design worldwide partnership​.

“The benefits of growing our capabilities and global reach within a design firm that operates a network of studios internationally will be of enormous value to our clients, our people and our business,” Hardy Milazzo founder Graham Hardy says​.

Scott Whittaker, dwp founder ​says: “Coming together with South Australia’s Hardy Milazzo Architects brings it all back home and will see the full extent of each practice’s experience put to market in a spirit of collaboration.”

Regional MD for Australia Michael Hegarty says, “We are determined to support our clients through the current economic downturn and beyond, and further mergers and acquisitions will be considered so that we emerge stronger than ever from the global recession. Consolidating with other firms to make a more robust firm with a broader base of clients across multiple states is a key way of achieving that growth and strength."

