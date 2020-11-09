Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
�The benefits of growing our capabilities and global reach within a design firm that operates a network of studios internationally will be of enormous value to our clients, our people and our business,� Hardy Milazzo founder Graham Hardy says?.
shareShare

Adelaide’s Hardy Milazzo merges with dwp

Adelaide architecture and interior design practice ​Hardy Milazzo has announced that it is joining ​dwp | design worldwide partnership​.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

09 Nov 2020 1m read View Author

Adelaide-s-Hardy-Milazzo-merges-with-dwp-1732010675.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Adelaide architecture and interior design practice ​Hardy Milazzo has announced that it is joining ​dwp | design worldwide partnership​.

“The benefits of growing our capabilities and global reach within a design firm that operates a network of studios internationally will be of enormous value to our clients, our people and our business,” Hardy Milazzo founder Graham Hardy says​.

Scott Whittaker, dwp founder ​says: “Coming together with South Australia’s Hardy Milazzo Architects brings it all back home and will see the full extent of each practice’s experience put to market in a spirit of collaboration.”

Regional MD for Australia Michael Hegarty says, “We are determined to support our clients through the current economic downturn and beyond, and further mergers and acquisitions will be considered so that we emerge stronger than ever from the global recession. Consolidating with other firms to make a more robust firm with a broader base of clients across multiple states is a key way of achieving that growth and strength."

Image: Hardy Milazzo staff / Supplied.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap