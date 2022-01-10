Adelaide was confirmed as a National Park City at the World Urban Parks Congress 2021, making the city the first in Australia and second in the world after London to receive the prestigious honour.

Granted by the UK-based National Park City Foundation, the title represents a global movement to create cities that better connect people and nature. Adelaide’s status as a National Park City is expected to further enhance the city’s reputation as the most liveable in the country. The Adelaide National Park City area covers all the suburbs of Greater Adelaide.

Adelaide becoming a National Park City will bring tourism, environmental and wellbeing benefits, South Australian Minister for Environment and Water David Speirs says.

“Adelaide National Park City status isn’t just another title for our city, it is a trigger to promote and connect people with on-ground action to look after our environment for everyone’s health and wellbeing as well as boost our economy through increased tourism," he says.

“We know that 95 per cent of Adelaide residents only need to travel around 400 metres to connect with an open, green area and the Marshall Liberal Government is investing record amounts in our parks to boost conservation efforts, improve the visitor experience and create jobs.

“Over the next few years, through our urban environmental board Green Adelaide, you’ll see some real on-ground action towards the Adelaide National Park City movement to create a cooler, greener and wilder city.

“This includes $5 million to green our CBD streets and places, $5 million to re-wild the River Torrens, and millions of dollars in grants to enable the community and councils to deliver climate resilient projects on-ground.

“Adelaide’s push to become a National Park City was supported by the fact we already have 30 per cent green space, and diverse wildlife from 1,080 native plant species and 281 native species of birds, to 60 native fish species and 47 native mammal species, plus more than 58 species of reptiles.”

The campaign for Adelaide’s National Park City bid was spearheaded by Greater Adelaide’s landscape board, Green Adelaide, with the application submitted to the National Park City Foundation in November 2021. Following an assessment process, the Foundation invited Adelaide to be a National Park City on 10 December at the World Urban Parks Congress 2021.

Green Adelaide Board Member, Professor Chris Daniels, says the environmental board has driven Adelaide’s National Park City application on behalf of all of the city of churches' people and nature.

“Adelaide is now a global leader, and everyone in Adelaide can get involved in so many ways,” he says.

“You can show your support by signing the Adelaide National Park City Charter, or by growing a little bit of nature in your backyard, front yard or with others in nearby open spaces. Also, you can share your wonderful experiences of nature through pictures, posts, songs and art.”

“This milestone for our city follows National Geographic recently naming Adelaide as the sixth most sustainable city in the world thanks to the green movement, and the years of effort by volunteers, government and organisations to look after our nature, which boosted our city’s credentials in our application."

Image: City of Adelaide