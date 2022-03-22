Revival Projects’ Zero Footprint Repurposing Hub has been announced the winner of the 2022 Melbourne Design Week Award.

Presented as part of MDW, Zero Footprint Repurposing gives increased accessibility to sustainable construction alternatives. The hub facilitates the storage and reuse of demolished materials, which would otherwise become landfill.

Revival Projects has recovered hundreds of tonnes in construction and demolition waste across Melbourne since its inception in 2016. The waste has been repurposed for furniture, interiors and architectural projects, including a number of R.M. Williams shops and Industry Beans’ Fitzroy flagship.

Situated adjacent to a Hip V Hype development in South Melbourne in 2020, the hub was able to salvage 2000 linear metres of timber beams that have been utilised for a number of local projects including a whisky bar, a ceramic studio, a burger bar and in sustainable furniture design workshops for women. The remaining timber will be used in feature elements of an 8 story Perri Projects development, designed by Tandem Studio, which is now under construction on the site of the South Melbourne hub.

“Our mission here is to revolutionise the way our industry approaches existing materials; we are disrupting centuries of traditions based on reckless consumption of natural resources. We are tremendously excited by the galvanic, inclusive energy of Melbourne Design Week, we have the dream combination of right place, right time, and right people to channel this incredible energy into affecting immediate change,” says Revival Projects Founder Robbie Neville.

The hub has been set up for a second time in 2022, this time situated in Collingwood at a century old warehouse to be demolished in 2024. Revival has teamed up with Grimshaw Architects to repurpose the existing materials from the warehouse into the new development that will be situated on the site.

NGV Director, Tony Ellwood AM, says Revival’s hub is being rightly celebrated at Melbourne Design Week.

“Zero Footprint Repurposing is a project of ambitious scale with global importance. Offering a unique platform for the design and construction industry to make a sustainable impact, the project is a real catalyst for positive change. Revival Projects draws attention to an important issue, demonstrating that the value of a design is not only in its function or aesthetic, but also in its environmental impact.”

The hub is open to the public on 25 March as part of Melbourne Design Week, with visitors able to discover how designers, builders and clients can work together to revolutionise the industry’s approach to repurposing and sustainable construction, and see a range of materials that have been stored onsite by the likes of fjmtstudio, Beulah, Edition Office, Hip V. Hype, Kerstin Thompson Architects, Assemble Communities and Grimshaw Architects.

A panel event discussing the work and impact of Revival Projects will be held at 5pm on 25 March at 111 Islington St, Collingwood, with Neville to speak with professionals from Grimshaw, Hip V. Hype and Assemble Communities about the hub.

For the full program for Melbourne Design Week, visit designweek.melbourne.