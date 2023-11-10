Optus and designer Greater Group have taken out the best store fit-out award at the 2023 National Retail Awards, rewarded for the design outcome of the telecom's flagship store in Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne.

The store's success at the National Retail Awards adds to Optus' impressive number of accolades after its recognition at the recent Global Future Design Awards 2023 where it won gold in the retail interior category and was the only Australian winner at the global awards program.

The Bourke Street Mall store was designed by Greater Group, a global retail design and build agency, based on Optus’ brief to design a shopper's playground, bringing to life their vision to create a cultural, community and tech destination.

“The futuristic store presents products and services in a highly interactive format, allowing our customers to experience our offerings in more intimate and immersive ways than ever before," says Frances Martin, VP operations and enablement at Optus.

The National Retail Awards celebrate retailers dedicated to championing innovation and embracing new store functionality, technology and design.

Optus’ Bourke Street Mall store challenges the traditional telco retail model by offering an immersive, experiential shopping destination. The award reinforces Optus’ commitment to enhancing the customer experience.