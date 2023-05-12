Acclaimed design triumvirate to lead Canberra Theatre into new era

A three-part design consortium of Architectus, Henning Larsen and Arup have been selected to transform the Canberra Theatre Centre, with the institution becoming the cornerstone of Canberra’s Civic and Cultural District.

The local and international design team will create an inclusive and versatile space developed in consultation with local First Nations peoples. The redevelopment of the precinct will see it become a world-class institution for artists and audiences alike.

The trio's design vision reflects the capital’s diverse cultures and voices, serving as a cultural hub for both local and international artists. The facade reflects the natural and built environment of the city, befitting of its place within both Canberra and the Civic and Cultural District.

“Our collective is thrilled to be working alongside the ACT Government to deliver a world-class experience that has the potential to fuel the creative spirit of Canberra,” says Architectus Principal Stephen Long.

“We will approach the design process through the lense of the audience and the performers. We will continue to work from the inside out to create a National theatre with an international reputation. We will also work from the outside-in to create a theatre that is enmeshed in the city and landscape, one that holds its place in the context of Canberra’s ensemble of National culture and arts buildings and brings vibrancy to the Canberra Civic and Cultural District.

“We seek to create a project that is an exemplar of elegance, function and sustainability.”

Henning Larsen Design Director Viggo Haremst echoes Long’s sentiments.

“We are honoured to have been selected for the renewal of the Canberra Theatre Centre. Our design ambition is for the centre to become a national landmark and an international destination, drawing artists and audiences from around the world to Canberra’s new cultural heart.

“Together with Architectus and Arup, we’ve approached the design with great care considering the architecture and all other elements of design to create a vibrant and inclusive place that honours the history and beauty of the land. A cultural hub that celebrates the community, its diverse heritage and artistic expression, where people come together to share in the power of performance and storytelling.”

Arup’s involvement will ensure the theatre’s form and function is able to support major national and international touring shows, from music, to theatre and corporate events.

“We are excited to be working in collaboration with Architectus and Henning Larsen on this landmark project that embeds dialogue and creation in the civic heart of Canberra,” says the company’s Australasian Arts & Culture Business Lead, Hannah Slater.

“Our design approach will provide the opportunity for the project to knit the stories of this place into the city through establishing a transparent, connected and inviting Centre. Arup provides diverse technical engineering skills and detailed Theatre Architecture expertise, contributing to the realisation of this ambition.”

The three firm’s have worked alongside one another in the past, including the multi-award winning Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland by Henning Larsen and Arup, as well as the new Sydney Modern art gallery, designed by SANAA, Architectus and Arup. Architectus and Henning Larsen have additionally worked together to deliver a number of high-profile commercial projects on Australia’s east coast.