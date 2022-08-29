The Australian Institute of Architects has called upon the Building Ministers from the federal and state governments to endorse the new minimum standards for housing livability which forms part of the new National Construction Code (NCC).

The National Construction Code was reviewed by the group of Building Ministers last week. The new standard for Livable Housing Design sees basic minimum accessibility features brought in to improve the lives of occupants.

AIA National President Shannon Battisson says the Institute is a major advocate of Architecture for All, which ensures accessible and inclusive design for every citizen.

“This new Livable Housing Standard is only a minimum standard – a place to start. We need to progress the standard to the benchmarks of Livable Housing Australia’s gold and platinum standards,” she says.

“With more than half a million people reported as needing assistance with mobility alone in the ABS’ 2018 disability, ageing and carers survey, design standards such as wider doorways, eliminating thresholds into people’s homes, and providing for bedroom and bathroom areas in a dwelling’s entry level needs to be factored into our homes.”

The Federal Treasury’s 2021 Intergeneration Report has forecast that by 2060-61, 23 percent of the Australian population is projected to be over 65, a seven percent increase from 2020-21. ABS life expectancy data released just last year also indicates Australians aged 50 can expect to live another 35 years on average.

“This all has major implications for our built environment, as especially as we ‘age in place’ and seek to remain active and independent as possible in our homes and community,” Battisson says.

The Institute is a major advocate for accounting for those with sensory, neurological and cognitive issues. Good design – which typically includes wayfinding and amounts of light and noise – gives all people the ability to participate in the buildings they find themselves within. A lack of mobility through accidents, injury, ageing or disease is also an issue that needs to be accounted for within the NCC.

Battisson says initial financial strain should not be considered when issues such as accessibility are being discussed.

“The homes we build today will be around for at least 80 to 100 years,” she says.

“Establishing higher standards now means that people who live with differing abilities won’t be limited to a small supply of community or specialist housing. For all of us, we will be able to age in our own home safely and comfortably. And even if we are fortunate not to experience any mobility limitations - we can invite family and friends with mobility difficulties to visit our homes knowing there will be no barriers.

“By increasing the livability standards of all housing, Australians now and coming generations will enjoy a legacy that gives everyone more choice in the homes they choose to rent or buy – regardless of where they choose to live for work, family and lifestyle reasons.”