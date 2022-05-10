A recent research study conducted for AHURI (the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute) revealed how post-release housing assistance can help prevent homelessness among former prisoners. More importantly, access to public housing can also reduce recidivism within this population.

Titled ‘Exiting prison with complex support needs: the role of housing assistance’, this study examined policies and programs relevant to housing ex-prisoners with complex support needs in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania. People working in housing, disability and reintegration support agencies, state corrective services representatives, and ex-prisoners in these three states were interviewed.

Australia’s prisoner population has been increasing over the past decade, with a corresponding rise in the number of prisoners being released. Of the approximately 65,000 releases from prison in 2019, one in seven requested for assistance from a specialist homelessness service. Ex-prisoners have been the fastest growing client category for specialist homelessness services (SHS) over the past decade. However, housing assistance capacity is also declining.

“One of the classic metaphors for exiting prison is ‘going home’. However, more than half of people exiting Australian prisons either expect to be homeless or don’t know where they will be staying when they are released,” the study observed.

Finding stable housing is one of the biggest challenges facing those leaving prisons, the study reveals. Insecurity around accommodation is not only stressful but also undermines desistance from repeat offences.

Key findings from the study:

Significant histories of abuse, neglect, trauma and institutionalisation led to ongoing challenges in terms of desistance from offending and reintegration with the community.

Prisoner pre-release planning for housing and post-release support was constrained by high workloads and limited services, and often left until very shortly before release.

The road to permanent housing for ex-prisoners can be as long as two years, with insecure temporary accommodation being stressful.

Accessing private rental housing comes with barriers – primarily unaffordability, making this option challenging and impossible for many.

Ex-prisoners with complex support needs who receive public housing have better criminal justice outcomes than comparable ex-prisoners who receive private rental assistance only.

Public housing ‘flattens the curve’ of average predicted police incidents (down 8.9% per year), time in custody (down 11.2% per year), and justice system costs per person (down $4,996 initially, then a further $2,040 per year) among others.

In dollar terms, housing an ex-prisoner in a public housing tenancy generates, after five years, a net benefit of between $5,200 and $35,000, relative to the cost of providing them with assistance in private rental and/or through homelessness services.

Social housing pathway combined with ongoing support, is the best long-term prospect.

The AHURI report was authored by Chris Martin, The University of New South Wales; Rebecca Reeve, The University of New South Wales; Ruth McCausland, The University of New South Wales; Eileen Baldry, The University of New South Wales; Pat Burton, University of Tasmania; Rob White, University of Tasmania; and Stuart Thomas, RMIT University.