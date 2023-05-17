AUS-UK-NZ Mutual Recognition Agreement set to recharge the design sector, says AACA head

The recently signed The Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand means that registration for architects and designers holding qualifications within scope of the MRA will be quicker and easier, says Kathlyn Loseby, architect, past President NSW of Australian Institute of Architects. and now CEO of the Architects Accreditation Council (AACA) of Australia

“The MRA encourages the mobility of Australian and UK architects and graduates to move between our countries,” she says.

“In the short term we expect an increase of arrivals from the UK, from both architects and recent graduates. Aside from the exciting international opportunities, the MRA also provides successful UK applicants with permanent migration pathways if they wish to stay in Australia.”

“This makes the move more attractive, and it will also provide Australia with a steady supply of international talent for the years to come,” notes Loseby.

“Similarly, the MRA opens the door for Australian architects and graduates to gain international experience in the UK. Particularly, it creates an uninterrupted career path for graduates – using the MRA, our graduates can go to the UK, and when they return, they will take both their experience and registration back with them.”

“From 25 May 2023, eligible applicants can apply for mutual recognition either as a registered architect or a qualified graduate. UK applicants can also receive official certificates for skilled migration to Australia upon successful completion of their mutual recognition application,” she says.

“Given the historical relationship between UK and Australia, we expect this program to be the most in-demand mutual recognition agreement or architects in Australian history.”

Loseby anticipates it will be popular amongst British architects who already live and work in Australia and vice versa, “and we also expect it will encourage further skill mobility amongst graduates and architects,” Loseby says.

In terms of new and more lucrative opportunities, Loseby also points out that, “…this opens up a completely new opportunity for Australian graduates and UK graduates,” she adds.

The was signed on March 15 this year and comes into effect next week, on May 25.

Image: Supplied