There may be more twists in the tale yet for the Australian Turf Club (ATC) and NSW Government’s plan to transform Rosehill Racecourse into a masterplanned marvel, as Turf Club members voiced their opposition to the plans last week.

If the project goes ahead, some 25,000 homes will be created in close proximity to the Metro West line. In order to incorporate the development a metro station will be created at Rosehill, but this hinges on the development going ahead, subject to ATC member approval.

An ATC members meeting last week outlined a number of members’ concerns regarding the development, despite a potential $5 billion windfall. A statement met with rapturous applause from iconic trainer Gai Waterhouse indicates many racing traditionalists’ positions.

“You are flogging this because you have got yourselves into debt, and you should be ashamed of yourself. You haven’t asked us. You think it is a fait accompli,” she says in audio captured by Racenet.

Many ATC members say they are in the dark regarding the plans. Trainer Richard Freedman says that while the redevelopment is worth billions of dollars to the Club, there must be a clear contingency plan in place for trainers affected by the project.

“We want to know what we’re getting. We want to know what we’re being asked to move to. I want those details locked down – not going to be changed after we support or not support (the project),” he says in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Those seven trainers are entitled to be looked after appropriately, compensated for the massive cost and upheaval this will be, and going to a training facility that is not ‘just as good’ but better than the one we’re at.”

On the other side of the ledger is Racing NSW Chief Executive Peter V’Landys, who believes the financial gains made by the ATC outweigh the issues of trainers having to move. As part of the Rosehill plan, the ATC has said that Warwick Farm racecourse will be significantly upgraded.

As for what comes next, the next few weeks will see ATC executives and members meet to discuss plans. It is anticipated an unsolicited proposal will be submitted by the Turf Club to the state government by the end of the year.