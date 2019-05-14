ASBEC calls for ‘sustainable cities’ that grow and thrive

The Thriving Cities policy platform was released yesterday by the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council (ASBEC) amid calls for federal leadership to create great Australian cities for everyone.

“Australia is the one of the most urbanised countries in the world, and this is set to continue as our cities keep pace with population and economic growth,” says ASBEC’s president Ken Maher.

“From our CBDs and outer urban growth areas, to our regional centres: a coordinated, national approach to urban policy will help us tackle those most intractable challenges associated with population settlement, productivity, climate and demographic change, and a low-carbon future.” says Jonathan Cartledge, chair of ASBEC’s Cities and Infrastructure Task Group and interim CEO of the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

“In recent years we have seen incredible collaboration across governments and with industry and communities around Australia to deliver better cities. ASBEC’s recommendations provide a roadmap for that collaboration to continue and the benefits to grow,” he says.

ASBEC says the key actions are:

Investing in improved policy and governance, including a National Settlement Strategy and better procurement.

Delivering more balanced business cases to realise better value from our infrastructure.

Improving housing outcomes for more affordable, equitable and sustainable living.

Adopting key recommendations of the House of Representatives Standing Committee Building Up and Moving Out report.

“A shared vision for our cities across all levels of government, coupled with improved business cases for infrastructure investment, will help realise better value from our infrastructure investments.” says Suzanne Toumbourou, ASBEC’s executive director.

“We also need more affordable, equitable and sustainable housing options for all, with an understanding of housing as an essential component of infrastructure.”

You can read the full document here.