Kane Constructions’ new headquarters, designed by ARM Architecture, epitomises the facility of the modern workplace, while remaining mindful of company values.

Located in Richmond, the new building spans 1,395 sqm, with additional outdoor terraces. Accommodating over 100 staff and potential clients, ARM designed the space to outline the ‘Kane mission’.

“Via stakeholder engagement, our design and approach for this workplace was enriched with valuable insights from employees across various levels of the company, ensuring that the workplace could authentically reflect both the needs of its end-users, and its overall company vision,” says ARM Director Jesse Judd.

“We were inspired by the firm’s goal to create a dynamic, mixed-use workplace that accommodated varied groups and teams – one that encourages connectivity and engagement in a central location with flexible requirements -- as we navigate this new world of hybrid work.”

A series of post-constructivist architectural pavilions double as mini monuments and provide the backdrop for the open-plan space. Strong directional elements across the floor and ceiling planes hark back to Richmond’s history of trams and trains. An innovative lighting system created in conjunction with Glowing Structures acts as a wayfinding service which allows for natural circulation of the building.

Over 100 work points are comprised within the space, including flex-desks, focus rooms, and dedicated offices. Flexible work positions have been designed to offer sit-to-stand, fixed height and standing height desk zones, providing for an agile and ergonomic working setting, with double screens and docking stations included at each workstation.

A communal area sits at the epicentre of the space and is designed as an extension of the informal meeting places. A yellow stone-clad counter acts as a divider between the communal area and the formal workspaces. Structural elements have been exposed – wrapped pipework scales the formed columns – in order to promote the building’s working DNA.

Kane Joint Managing Director Tristan Forster says the collaborative design created by ARM has allowed for the history and future of the construction group to be elevated and celebrated within the space.

“This transition represents an important opportunity to demonstrate our leadership and expertise in the construction market – both in the building as well as the fit out,” he says..

“The space has been designed to illustrate the diversity of what we offer and produce for our clients everyday. As we move away from the traditional working model, our new workplace truly allows for a higher degree of flexibility and connectivity across all of our teams both in the office, on the construction site and in times of transitions between projects.”

ARM Architecture Workplace Design Lead Tanya Hillman says the practice endeavoured to create a contemporary workplace that was mindful of the contexts of both the immediate environment and of Kane Constructions.

“Moving from a siloed and disconnected working environment, the new Kane Constructions headquarters allows for a more connected team, as well as for each area of the organisation to have its own presence and home,” she says.

“Our brief was to deliver a distinctive, functional environment that steered away from tradition, though one in which retained an air of professionalism and leadership. Celebrating the concept of ‘journey’ was integral to the design - the result is a space that challenges convention and incites possibility.”

Kane’s head office staff moved into their new headquarters in June this year.