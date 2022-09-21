Viv’s Place, a new $30 million build-to-rent social housing project designed to support at-risk women and children, has been delivered by specialist homelessness organisation Launch Housing.

Designed by renowned architectural practice ARM Architecture, this Australian-first project provides a prototype for future social housing establishments that steer away from institutional design, according to Launch Housing chief executive officer, Bevan Warner.

Funded entirely through support from the Victorian Government as well as philanthropic donations, the building will provide permanent housing with wraparound support services to provide a fresh start for up to 60 women and 130 children escaping family violence and homelessness.

The unique design of the building is tailored to caring for women and families, giving access to skills classes, healthcare and legal practitioners that are on-site, with permanent and specially designed rooms for ongoing consultative care. The project aims to reset the thinking of what Australian social housing can be and questions the assumptions of what people need most from apartment living.

Stepping away from conventional apartment design, the building’s exteriors and interiors are wrapped with materials, patterns and colour that are more in the tradition of a home, with the use of terracotta tiles, coloured wallpapering, wrought iron lacework, fencing and garden motifs creating a beautiful and safe sanctuary for its residents.

“Given the clientele for this building, we have designed a vibrant colourful, patterned building, which deliberately moves away from social housing models that are austere and institutional in both appearance and function,” ARM director Andrew Lilleyman says.

Alongside 60 generously sized apartments, some with dual-key access for large families, the project employs trauma-informed design principles with the inclusion of communal spaces and amenities designed as an extension of the residents’ apartments. These include a communal lounge, family games area, children’s spaces as well as an outdoor terrace and garden. These residential-themed spaces promote connectivity and comfort between occupants while providing a sense of home and safety.

“The shared recreation spaces encourage residents to connect with their neighbours, and the range of services and classes have been incorporated to assist in finding wellness and confidence once again,” Lilleyman adds.

“We look forward to providing a safe home and support to vulnerable women and children and our hope is that Viv’s Place will act as an exemplar for a new style of build-to-rent and social housing projects for the future,” Warner says.

“The approach to addressing family and domestic violence and homelessness in Victoria needs to have a greater focus on permanent supportive housing as this model is proven to provide lasting solutions for families who need stability, security and support to rebuild their lives.”

ARM Architecture and Launch Housing have also collaborated on the Bellfield social housing project in Melbourne’s west, which is slated for completion in September 2023.

ARM Architecture has also been appointed as the architect for a new general social housing project as part of the Victorian Government’s Big Housing Fund, which is slated to commence later this year.

Photography by Tatjana Plitt