Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Circumstances relating to the virus have triggered postponement with concerns and effects playing a major role in the decision including hosting a large group of people, international travel has limited or banned staff travel, interstate travel limited, c
shareShare

ARBS to postpone May 2020 events

ARBS Exhibitions has decided to postpone the ARBS 2020 exhibition scheduled from 19-21 May 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

16 Mar 2020 2m read View Author

ARBS-to-postpone-events-1732011117.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

ARBS Exhibitions has decided to postpone the ARBS 2020 exhibition scheduled from 19-21 May 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

Circumstances relating to the virus have triggered postponement with concerns and effects playing a major role in the decision including hosting a large group of people, international travel has limited or banned staff travel, interstate travel limited, companies and staff have been put into self-isolation and seminar presenters have flagged their intention to cancel.

“The decision to postpone also presents the predicament of timing and venue availability to reschedule. Bearing in mind that many large events are all scrambling to postpone and move to alternate options either later this year or early next year, venue space is in limited supply,” according to an ARBS statement.

“We are currently discussing our options with the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre and hope to be able to announce an alternative date for ARBS 2020 in the very near future.”

“We are very sorry that such a drastic measure has had to be implemented, and we will do everything we can to ensure the successful reschedule of the exhibition once a suitable date has been secured and hopefully once the threat of the virus has subsided.”

“Pease be patient while we work through the issues and negotiate the logistics fo the postponement with all concerned.”

More details, including the process and timelines of the postponement will be provided as soon as feasibly possible, according to the statement.

Image: Supplied

  • Popular Articles
  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap