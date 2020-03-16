ARBS to postpone May 2020 events

ARBS Exhibitions has decided to postpone the ARBS 2020 exhibition scheduled from 19-21 May 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus.

Circumstances relating to the virus have triggered postponement with concerns and effects playing a major role in the decision including hosting a large group of people, international travel has limited or banned staff travel, interstate travel limited, companies and staff have been put into self-isolation and seminar presenters have flagged their intention to cancel.

“The decision to postpone also presents the predicament of timing and venue availability to reschedule. Bearing in mind that many large events are all scrambling to postpone and move to alternate options either later this year or early next year, venue space is in limited supply,” according to an ARBS statement.

“We are currently discussing our options with the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre and hope to be able to announce an alternative date for ARBS 2020 in the very near future.”

“We are very sorry that such a drastic measure has had to be implemented, and we will do everything we can to ensure the successful reschedule of the exhibition once a suitable date has been secured and hopefully once the threat of the virus has subsided.”

“Pease be patient while we work through the issues and negotiate the logistics fo the postponement with all concerned.”

More details, including the process and timelines of the postponement will be provided as soon as feasibly possible, according to the statement.

Image: Supplied