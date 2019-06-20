ARBS returns to Melbourne in 2020

ARBS, Australia’s only international air conditioning, refrigeration and building services trade exhibition, returns to Melbourne next year.

To be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Building on 19-21 May, ARBS 2020 will provide a platform to showcase hundreds of new products and technologies set to shape the future of HVAC&R in the region.

The trade show will focus on emerging trends and technology including smart IoT solutions, automation and control, refrigerants, energy efficiency and more over three days, alongside an informative seminar program, an industry awards show as well as several social and networking events.

Visitors to IBTech@ARBS, the new dedicated precinct within the ARBS 2020 exhibition, can explore cutting-edge intelligent building technologies and solutions designed to reduce costs, improve energy efficiency and enhance occupant comfort.

The trade show will host more than 350 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 8000 visitors over the three days. Global manufacturers and distributors can connect with contractors, consultants, architects and engineers to see the latest products and applications while exploring leading design and innovation in HVAC&R.

Stand bookings are now open for ARBS 2020.