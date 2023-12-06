Archibald by ALAND, a landmark mixed-use precinct being developed by leading Sydney developer ALAND in Gosford, NSW will now feature a new voco hotel. IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) recently partnered with ALAND to open voco Gosford at Archibald by ALAND in early 2025.

The trem 'voco', which means ‘to invite’ in Latin, is a premium hotel brand owned by IHG – voco Gosford will be the seventh voco in Australasia, and the second in regional NSW.

Named after Archibald Acheson, the second Earl of Gosford, Archibald by ALAND covers 5,656sqm and will include 320 residential apartments, a 130-room lifestyle hotel, a portfolio of impressive hospitality venues, and a podium outdoor pool with swim-up bar.

Featuring guestrooms of up to 41sqm and executive suites of up to 54sqm, voco Gosford will offer guests picturesque views over the stunning Central Coast, a street level pub and pizzeria, a rooftop sky bar and lounge on level 28, a signature restaurant under celebrity chef Dany Karam, a wellness centre, and expansive conference and events facilities.

Located in the heart of Gosford, less than an hour’s drive from Sydney’s CBD, the hotel is a short stroll away from Gosford’s stunning waterfront, and offers easy access to Industree Group Stadium as well as the University of Newcastle’s campus.

Andrew Hrsto, ALAND founder and director, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with IHG on this once-in-a-generation development in Gosford – one that will enliven the CBD and take this attractive regional city to the next level.

“Archibald is set to reposition Gosford as a major destination for holidaymakers and corporate hospitality. The voco brand was the perfect fit for what is set to be a vibrant lifestyle destination on the Central Coast, at a time of significant growth and investment in Gosford.

“By integrating the voco brand into our development, residents will benefit from the atmosphere and amenities of a world-class hotel right at their doorstep, creating a cohesive experience of luxury everyday living for anyone who resides at the Archibald or is visiting as a guest.”

Images: Supplied