Eleven Australian projects took out top honours at the 2023-24 edition of the Asia Pacific Property Awards, raising the bar for outstanding architecture and design in the region.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards, one of the industry's most significant accolades, rewards remarkable projects in the Architecture, Interior Design, Real Estate, and Property Development sectors.

Among the winners was ALAND, Sydney’s largest private multidisciplinary development and construction company, which was recognised with the Best Mixed Use Development Australia Award for their Paramount on Parkes project in Harris Park, NSW.

Located in the heart of Sydney’s fastest-growing Parramatta CBD, Paramount on Parkes combines 331 luxury residential apartments with 6 levels of commercial suites as well as a large retail space at ground level.

Residential Apartments

Paramount on Parkes sets new standards of luxury living with the architecturally designed residential apartments maximising views, natural light and living space to create the perfect oasis of calm and serenity.

The luxury apartments are fitted out with premium materials, modern cabinetry, exquisite fixtures and fittings along with premium Fisher and Paykel appliances, stone benchtops and gold accents.

Commercial Suites

Located on levels 40-45, the Paramount Commercial Suites reimagine everyday productivity with six floors of contemporary workspaces.

Restaurants, cafés and entertainment and shopping precincts of Parramatta are just minutes away for the residents and occupants of Paramount on Parkes.

ALAND’s Paramount on Parkes is scheduled for completion in Q2 2024.