The second stage of ALAND’s Gladstone Village, located in Merrylands, has been submitted to local council, with the $800 million precinct to transform the Western Sydney suburb.

Designed by PTW Architects, Land & Form Studio Landscape Architects and Think Planning, the second stage comprises a 20-storey building with 235 apartments, ground floor retail spaces and a rooftop terrace exclusive to residents. Once complete, Gladstone Village will provide 1,100 apartments across multiple buildings and an abundance of public open space.

“We are fortunate to work with an experienced team who have designed a product that is a game-changer for Merrylands, there is really nothing else like it in the area,” says ALAND Head of Development, Ryan Lane.

“The team brings a diverse background designing high-density mixed-use projects that have best-in-class urban design. The result for Merrylands will be a contemporary and well-rounded design that will be a wonderful place for residents to live and one that considers the surrounding environment.”

The second stage will release 28 one-bedroom, 196 two-bedroom and 21 three-bedroom apartments. ALAND Senior Development Manager Anas Rahhal says the residences have been designed to evolve to occupants’ needs, with functionality and quality key to the interiors.

“We’re catering to the evolving needs of future residents as such our floorplans have been designed above industry standards, offering generous areas and supporting the need to work from home by including larger study areas and generous living spaces with apartment sizes ranging between 53-124 sqm,” he says.

“The project is set to provide best-in-class precinct living in this region, with ultra-convenience having the transport interchange, shopping centre, open space all at your doorstep.”

The 940 sqm rooftop terrace provides residents with an outdoor cinema, BBQ area, yoga and retreat spaces and a communal vegetable garden, while looking out towards the Parramatta CBD. Apartments on the first floor have access to private landscaped gardens, while the retail spaces will open out to an activated public space and tree-lined thoroughfares that connect to the other Gladstone Village precincts.

The tower is located on the corner of Neil Street and the future McLeod Road, and is located just 150 metres from Merrylands Train Station.