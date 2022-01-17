ALAND has announced it will deliver a new masterplanned precinct to be located in Merrylands, to the tune of $800 million.

Purchasing the project for $75 million, the developer snapped up the former The Opera development following the appointment of a receiver to the Dyldam Group in January 2021. Located on Pitt Street in the western Sydney suburb, the 2.5ha development is scheduled to be released by ALAND in the coming months.

“In terms of location, you couldn’t find better with the site being within strolling distance to a major retail hub and train station, as well as being moments to the beautiful Holroyd Gardens with playgrounds, bike tracks and picnic areas and only a few minutes’ drive to Parramatta’s CBD,” says ALAND Head of Development, Ryan Lane.

The project comprises 1200 residential apartments across multiple buildings, with rooftop pools and gardens implemented within each building. The Dyldam Group initially announced the project in 2018, but only minor earthworks have been undertaken on the site to date.

The first stage, which has already been approved, includes 365 apartments set across three buildings and will include approximately 2600sqm of retail and commercial space, plus a basement car park. It will comprise 17 studios, 98 one-bedroom properties, 219 two-bedroom properties and 31 three-bedroom properties.

The first stage will include a ground floor central communal space plus two rooftop areas with pool, terrace, barbecue with picnic/seating area. It will be surrounded by generous planting including a communal vegetable and herb garden.

The apartments within the first stage will feature a number of fittings and fixtures implemented by the developer, including ducted air-conditioning, stone benchtops, quality kitchen appliances and a mix of tiled/carpet flooring. They are expected to appeal to a range of buyers including families. ALAND will be partnering with a top team of consultants to ensure the remaining two stages match their vision for what they describe as a ‘key strategic site’.

“We want to make sure that the project is expertly master planned, with consideration given to the surrounding environment, customer expectations, the history of the area and the expectations of the local community,” Lane says.

The project is currently undergoing a rebrand. For more information, visit aland.com.au.