AJC Architects hosted a World Architecture Festival (WAF) shortlist practice event last week to ensure Australian talent is showcased in the best light at the upcoming World Architecture Festival, which will be held in Singapore from 6 to 8 November 2024.

Paul Finch, the programme director of WAF, introduced the night live from London.

"I'm thrilled to join AJC and other Australian industry leaders from London for this event, which truly embodies the spirit of the World Architecture Festival,” says Finch.

The exclusive event attracted over 80 guests, including prominent figures from leading architectural firms, who gathered to present their innovative projects and receive expert feedback.

Initiated by Michael Heenan, CEO and Director of AJC and a long-standing WAF judge, the evening, sponsored by SMEG, served as a critical preparatory platform for participants looking to excel at WAF.

“Since its inception, WAF has been about bringing the global architecture and design community together to celebrate achievements, exchange ideas, and foster collaboration.”

The evening featured a distinguished panel of judges from Australia and the UK, including Chris Bosse of LAVA, Mike Stiff of Stiff + Trevillion London, Gerard Reinmuth of TERROIR, and Sophie Pickett-Heaps of Stockland.

These experts provided valuable critiques and sparked dynamic discussions on contemporary architectural trends and design strategies. The event showcased an impressive array of projects.

Following each presentation, the judges offered constructive feedback, fostering an environment of learning and professional growth. The evening concluded with an open feedback session, where judges and audience members shared further insights and reflections.

"Hosting this event is a testament to our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the architectural community,” says Michael Heenan, CEO and Director of AJC.

“We are proud to bring together such talented professionals to share their groundbreaking projects and insights. The feedback and discussions we’ve had tonight will undoubtedly shape our approach to architecture as we head towards the World Architecture Festival.”

The event provided ample networking opportunities, with guests staying for drinks and engaging in further discussions. It successfully cultivated an atmosphere of creativity and innovation, setting the stage for Australian architects to excel at WAF.

"SMEG is honoured to sponsor this incredible event that celebrates creativity and excellence in architecture," says Emer Zavaroni, SMEG Representative.

“We believe in the power of design to transform spaces and lives, and it's inspiring to see such innovative ideas come to life through the presentations tonight. We look forward to continuing our support for architects who push the boundaries of what's possible.”