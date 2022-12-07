AJC Architects has been announced as the winner for the design competition of a new mixed-project on Sydney’s north shore.

Located in Chatswood, the tower will comprise 86 residences across 24 storeys, with a unique mix of floorplans made to suit an array of potential residents. A third of the apartments will feature three or four bedrooms, aimed at downsizers and multi-generational families.

AJC’s ‘high-rise houses’ concept sees a slender tower defined by a tight material palette maximising light and views from every direction. Operable bronze screens change the face of the building, while the podium’s dark brickwork and white horizontal banding work to contrast one another. Landscape architecture is handled by TCL, extending Chatswood’s leafy streetscape through the site with large trees in the pocket park, a communal terrace above the podium, and upper roof terrace for residents.

“We are proud to have won this project through the competitive Design Excellence process,” says AJC Director, Brian Mariotti.

“The client’s aspiration to do something exceptional here and focus on great design gave us the freedom to be bold and experimental.”

Street-level retail spaces and a through-site link to Chatswood Station bolster community interaction. Amenities for residents include a gym, work from home hub, BBQ and outdoor recreation spaces. AJC are currently looking to collaborate with Indigenous artists to enrich the public spaces and podium facades.

“We wanted to create a place that local residents could also enjoy so the pocket park was a key move that benefits the building residents, locals and the environment with space for large canopy trees to grow and contribute to the leafy north shore character,” says AJC Studio Lead, Kelly Green.

The project has been designed to achieve a 5 Star Green Star rating. Developers Truslan Group and Changfa Group plan to submit a planning application in early 2023.