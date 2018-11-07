AJ+C shortlisted for three World Architecture Festival awards

Allen Jack + Cottier (AJ+C) has been shortlisted in three categories for the World Architecture Festival Awards.

The AJ+C finalists include:

Urbanest Darling Square, Haymarket - Large Scale Housing (Completed Buildings)

The design for Urbanest Darling Square in Haymarket brings a contemporary context to a historic warehouse area, forming a transition between the old and new parts of the city. The building provides student accommodation.

Urbanest Darling Square, Haymarket - Innovative Use of Colour

The western façade colours of this building were inspired by the original warehouse brickwork of historic Ultimo with the eastern façade relating to the CBD evoking the shimmering effect of Sydney harbour.

Kiama House, Kiama - Villa (Completed Buildings)

Designed as the main residence on a 20-hectare horse stud farm, the project comprises a series of pavilions located in the coastal landscape of the Illawarra. Sited high on a North East facing hillside, the house takes advantage of solar access, cross ventilation and extensive panoramic views.

For the 10th consecutive year, AJ+C director Michael Heenan has been appointed to the WAF judging panel. Accompanying him to the event will be the largest AJ+C delegation to ever attend the prestigious awards.

"At the heart of the culture at AJ+C is our belief in the importance of building a cohesive and inclusive team, from our junior designers through to senior architects," says Heenan.

At last year's WAF Awards, AJ+C's Sydney Fish Market Reference Scheme won both the Future Project Master-planning award and the World Future Project of the Year.