AJ+C triple-shortlisted in the 2019 AIA NSW State Awards

AJ+C has been recognised by the Australian Institute of Architects with three projects shortlisted in the 2019 NSW State Awards.

The shortlisted projects include:

The Burcham, Rosebery

Shortlisted for: multi residential, heritage & sustainable categories.

This remarkable project embraces the site’s unique history, re-using the former 1918 Wrigley’s Gum Factory building as residential apartments. Our additions included: two new 4 and 5 storey apartment buildings.

Maybanke, Balmain

Shortlisted for: residential alteration & additions category.

The building’s heritage was recognised and celebrated, with the removal of an unsympathetic extension and the creation of a new contemporary element.

Polaris, North Sydney

Shortlisted for: multi residential category.

Driven by an innovative design approach, Polaris both maximises the solar access to each apartment and minimises overshadowing of its neighbours. Reverse engineering the building envelope from solar studies resulted in a unique crystalline form.

The winners are announced on Friday 5 July 2019.

Image: The Burcham