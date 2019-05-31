Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
AJ+C AIA awards 2019
shareShare

AJ+C triple-shortlisted in the 2019 AIA NSW State Awards

AJ+C has been recognised by the Australian Institute of Architects with three projects shortlisted in the 2019 NSW State Awards.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

31 May 2019 1m read View Author

AJ-C-triple-shortlisted-in-the-2019-AIA-NSW-State-1732011675.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

AJ+C has been recognised by the Australian Institute of Architects with three projects shortlisted in the 2019 NSW State Awards.

The shortlisted projects include:

The Burcham, Rosebery

Shortlisted for: multi residential, heritage & sustainable categories.

This remarkable project embraces the site’s unique history, re-using the former 1918 Wrigley’s Gum Factory building as residential apartments. Our additions included: two new 4 and 5 storey apartment buildings.

Maybanke, Balmain

Shortlisted for: residential alteration & additions category.

The building’s heritage was recognised and celebrated, with the removal of an unsympathetic extension and the creation of a new contemporary element.

Polaris, North Sydney

Shortlisted for: multi residential category.

Driven by an innovative design approach, Polaris both maximises the solar access to each apartment and minimises overshadowing of its neighbours. Reverse engineering the building envelope from solar studies resulted in a unique crystalline form.

The winners are announced on Friday 5 July 2019.

Image: The Burcham

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap