Some of Australia’s best landscape architecture works were recognised at the 2021 National Landscape Architecture Awards, with the winning projects also indicating a revival of public and private outdoor spaces following the pandemic.

The Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture (AILA) recognised 47 projects across 17 different categories, with winners recognised for displaying an effort to facilitate environmental stewardship while striving for cultural sustainability, particularly in the Gardens, Health and Education Landscape, Parks, and Play Spaces categories.

AILA president Claire Martin observed that the past 18 months had highlighted the strengths and vulnerabilities of our cities, underlining the need for public spaces to deliver fundamental social, environmental, and economic change.

“This year’s diverse award entrants demonstrate the leading role that landscape architects play in delivering innovative responses to complex issues and making positive contributions to our regions and cities,” Martin said.

“Despite all the challenges the pandemic delivered, it presents a great opportunity for the industry to re-evaluate how we use these spaces,” she said.

AILA national jury chair Peta-Maree Ashford said the awards jury applauded this year’s winners for focusing on community involvement and the growing use of localised public and private spaces.

Noting how COVID has encouraged communities to make the most of their own backyard, be it their physical home, local park or community garden, Ashford said, “Growing use of these spaces means there is undoubtedly a need for thoughtfully landscaped, high-quality spaces that locals are genuinely excited to use.”

“Green spaces add this irrefutable value in strengthening community connectedness and maintaining mental and physical wellbeing,” she added.

Noteworthy projects

Three projects were recognised in the Parks and Open Space category for their consideration of community in all aspects of design. Queensland project, Riverside Green – South Bank Parklands by Hassell took home the Award of Excellence, while Western Australia project Bina Parkland and Victoria project Tullamore Southern Gully Reserve received Landscape Architecture Awards.

Winners in the Play Spaces category were noted for encouraging meaningful play and creative stimulation through design. Victoria project Deep Creek Eco Play by Playce Pty Ltd with Agency of Sculpture received the Award of Excellence for connecting sensory and tactile aspects of landscape in a fun and extremely playful way. Landscape Architecture Award winners included the Bradbury Park Scooter Track by Form Landscape Architects and Brisbane City Council, and New South Wales project The Sales Ring Playground by Arcadia Landscape Architecture.

The Gardens category saw some projects not traditionally associated with this category being considered. The Western Australian project Coogee Common by Seedesign Studio, for instance, took out the Landscape Architecture Award for its productive food garden, which provides fresh supplies for the new bar and restaurant of the historic Coogee hotel. South Australia project Salt Wind Garden by Oxigen was recognised with a Landscape Architecture Award for its deep connection to landscape and imperative to bring nature back into residential gardens.

In the current pandemic environment, health and education landscapes continue to shape Australia’s cities and regional towns, with four projects taking home awards in this category. The Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service (STARS) and Public Realm, Herston Quarter was acknowledged with an Award of Excellence.

In what has been a challenging year for the service sector, Tasmania’s Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre received the Tourism Landscape Architecture Award for providing an outstanding visitor experience to one of Tasmania’s most valued natural wilderness destinations.

AILA’s National Awards program was presented as part of the Festival of Landscape Architecture: Spectacle and Collapse, being held in Perth and online from 13-16 October 2021.

2021 National Landscape Architecture Awards - Winners

Award | Category | Project | State | Landscape Architect | Aboriginal Nation

Award of Excellence | Civic Landscape | Fish Lane Town Square | QLD | RPS | Turrbal

Landscape Architecture Award |Civic Landscape | Station Street Mall Frankston | VIC | Site Office & City of Frankston | Bunurong

Award of Excellence | Cultural Heritage | Ngajarli | WA | Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions | Ngarda-Ngarli

Landscape Architecture Award | Cultural Heritage | Fairbridge Children's Park | NSW | CLOUSTON Associates | Wiradjuri

Landscape Architecture Award | Cultural Heritage | Wunggurrwil Dhurrung | VIC | REALMstudios | Wadawurrung

Award of Excellence | Gardens | The Phoenix Gallery | NSW | 360 Degrees Landscape Architects | Eora

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Coastal Woodland Garden | VIC | Robyn Barlow Design | Bunurong

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Coogee Common | WA | Seedesign Studio | Wajuk

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Lucent | QLD | Form Landscape Architects | Yuggera

Landscape Architecture Award | Gardens | Salt Wind Garden | SA | Oxigen Pty Ltd | Kaurna Country

Award of Excellence | Health and Education Landscape | Surgical, Treatment and Rehabilitation Service (STARS) and Public Realm, Herston Quarter | QLD | Hassell | Turrbal, Jagera and Yuggera

Landscape Architecture Award | Health and Education Landscape | Albert Park College Senior Campus | VIC | Site Office | Kulin Nation

Landscape Architecture Award | Health and Education Landscape | Bilya Marlee | WA | UDLA| Whadjuk Nyoongar

Landscape Architecture Award | Health and Education Landscape | Hilbrook Anglical School Campus | QLD | Vee Design | Turrbal

Award of Excellence | Infrastructure | Pacific Highway Upgrade | NSW | AECOM, ARUP, CM+, Context, Corkery Consulting with Studio Colin Polwarth, DEM, DesignInc, Environmental Partnership, HBO+EMTB, Hassell, Jackson Teece, KI Studio, Spackman Mossop Michaels, Tract and the Centre for Urban Design | Worimi, Biripi, Dainggatti, Gumbainggir

Landscape Architecture Award | Infrastructure | CBD and South East Light Rail – NSW | NSW | ASPECT Studios with Grimshaw and the City of Sydney, on behalf of Transport for NSW, supported by Randwick City Council | Bidjigal (Bedegal) and Gadigal People of Eora Nation

Landscape Architecture Award | Infrastructure | Reimagining your Creek | VIC | REALMstudios with Alluvium Consulting and E2DesignLab | Kulin Nation

Award of Excellence | International | Nayara Tented Camp | National | VIDA Masterplanning + Design | La Fortuna, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Landscape Architecture Award | International | Colma Creek Climate Adaption Planning | National | Hassell | Ohlone Ramaytush Tribe

Landscape Architecture Award | International | Xichong Coast Recovery Plan | National | Hassell | Xichong, Shenzhen, China

Award of Excellence | Land Management | Lalang-gaddam Marine Park Visitor Plan | WA | Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions | Dambimangari

Landscape Architecture Award | Land Management | Ellendale | QLD | Place Design Group | Yuggera Nation of the Turrbal people

Landscape Architecture Award | Landscape Planning | A Manual for Evaluating the Visual Impact of Pumped Hydro Energy Storage | TAS | Inspiring Place with assistance from Entura Pty Ltd | Big River Nation

Landscape Architecture Award | Landscape Planning | Suburb Improvement Program Review- Greening Onkaparinga | SA | City of Onkaparinga | Kaurna

Award of Excellence | Parks and Open Space | Riverside Green - South Bank Parklands | QLD | Hassell | Turrbal & Jagera

Landscape Architecture Award | Parks and Open Space | Bina Parkland | WA | Ecoscape | Whadjuk Nyoongar

Landscape Architecture Award | Parks and Open Space | Tullamore Southern Gully Reserve | VIC | MDG Landscape Architects | Wurundjeri

Award of Excellence | Play Spaces | Deep Creek Eco Play | VIC | Playce Pty Ltd with Agency of Sculpture | Kulin Nation

Landscape Architecture Award | Play Spaces | Bradbury Park Scooter Track | QLD | Form Landscape Architects and Brisbane City Council | Yuggera

Landscape Architecture Award | Play Spaces | The Sales Ring Playground | NSW | Arcadia Landscape Architecture | Eora

Regional Achievement Award | Regional Achievement | Barossa Adventure Station | National | Birdseye Studios | Ngadjuri Country

2021 AILA National Regional Achievement Award | Regional Achievement | Batemans Bay Waterfront Master Plan Activation Strategy | National | Inspiring Place Pty Ltd | Yuin

Regional Achievement Award | Regional Achievement | Eromanga Township | National | CUSP Pty Ltd | Wangkumara

Award of Excellence | Research, Policy and Communications | LXRP Indigenous Design Guidelines | VIC | Level Crossing Removal Project | Kulin Nation

Landscape Architecture Award | Research, Policy and Communications | Guide to Green Building Elements | QLD | Lat27 for Brisbane City Council - City Planning and Economic Development Branch | Yugura

Landscape Architecture Award | Research, Policy and Communications | Place Value Ashfield | WA | To & Fro Studio and Daniel Jan Martin | Whadjuk Noongar

Award of Excellence | Small Projects | Albret Park Office + Depot | VIC | Openwork + Christina Silk Office for Planting | Kulin Nation

Award of Excellence | Tourism | Kaju Yatka (Kalbarri Skywalk) | WA | Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions | Nanda

Landscape Architecture Award | Tourism | Cradle Mountain Visitors Centre | TAS | Playstreet in collaboration with Cumulus Studios | Lairmairrener

Landscape Architecture Award | Tourism | Summerland Farm | NSW | Plummer & Smith with DFJ Architects | Bundjalung

Award of Excellence | Urban Design | Design King William | SA | City of Unley with Outerspace Landscape Architects and BMD Group | Kaurna

Landscape Architecture Award | Urban Design | Caloundra Main Street Urban Revitalisation | QLD | Sunshine Coast Council | Kabi Kabi

Landscape Architecture Award | Urban Design | Logan Central Civic Community Precinct Plan | QLD | Logan City Council and Archipelago | Yuggera

Award of Excellence | Community Contribution | Inglenooks | WA | Four Landscape Studio | Whadjuk Noongar

Landscape Architecture Award | Community Contribution | Mission Australia DAYS Courtyard | WA | Emerge Associates + LD Total | Wajuk

President's Award | President's Award | Pamela Conrad for Pathfinder