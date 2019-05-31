AILA Victorian Awards program announced

This year’s Australian Institute of Landscape Architecture (AILA) Victorian Awards program, submissions are said to demonstrate how Melbourne and regional Victoria can be greener, more sustainable, inclusive and vibrant.

With 56 entrants across 13 categories – up from 43 entrants across 13 categories in 2018 – submissions prioritise public open space, stronger communities and greater environmental stewardship.

“This year the Victorian Chapter of AILA has again received a record number of submissions to the annual AILA Victorian awards. It’s very exciting to see the breadth of work occurring across Victoria by landscape architects who are leading the way in ensuring the liveability of this state through great public realm design,” says Adrian Gray, president, Victorian Chapter of AILA.

Themes within the award submissions include:

Turning rooftops into gardens at Parliament House. By TCL. Project: Parliament of Victoria Annex’s Landscapes (Cultural Heritage category)

New ways of living together. By Openwork. Project: Nightingale Village (Urban Design category)

Prioritising people and public transport over cars. By ASPECT Studios. Project: Caulfield to Dandenong Level Crossing Removal (Infrastructure category)

Giving voice to Indigenous knowledge systems in education. By Deakin University. Project: Recasting Terra Nullius Blindness (Research Policy and Communications category)

Restoring degraded creeks into thriving, enduring landscapes. By McGregor Coxall. Project: Moonee Ponds Creek Strategic Opportunities Plan (Landscape Planning category)

Prioritising nature for wellbeing. By Spiire. Project: Goulburn Valley Palliative Care (Community Contribution category)

Transforming 27 km of the Federation Trail into lineal parkland. By Melbourne Water, Wyndham City Council, VicRoads and City West Water. Project: Greening the Pipeline (Land Management category)

Winners will be revealed on Friday 14 June.

Image: Nightingale Village