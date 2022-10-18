AILA 2022 National Awards celebrate 40 exemplary projectsGardens and play spaces, public parks, cultural heritage, tourism projects, and urban forest and city greening programs were among the 40 projects honoured and celebrated at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2022 National Awards.
Now, more than ever before, Australians understand the need to connect to each other and their environment, stemming from factors such as COVID-19, a growing mental and physical health crisis, and the climate and biodiversity emergency, says AILA president Claire Martin.
“People want where they live to improve their quality of life, their physical and mental health, and the health of Australia’s waterways, habitats and wildlife,” Martin explains. “Landscape architects work every day to design the sort of spaces and places that deliver these social, cultural, environmental and economic benefits.”
The AILA National Awards also showcase the positive impact of landscape architects on our people and country, she observes.
“The spaces and places landscape architects design help people to care, play, learn, and work, to exercise or to rest, to find respite or to gather, to celebrate or commemorate. They help to tell the truth about our history and speculate about a more equitable future.
“The range of projects recognised in this year’s awards illustrates how children and adults of diverse cultures and backgrounds connect to landscapes every day across a range of scales – from neighbourhoods to campuses, buildings to infrastructure, suburbs to cities.”
The winners were selected from a pool of state winners across 17 categories and were announced at an event in Brisbane on 14 October.
AILA 2022 National Awards – Winners List
Project name | Winner | Award name
Category: Parks and Open Space
Archerfield Park, Bushmead | PLAN E | Landscape Architecture Award
The Spit Redevelopment | Place Design Group | Landscape Architecture Award
Moort-ak Waadiny / Wellington Square | City of Perth | Landscape Architecture Award
Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Cultural Heritage
Wangayarta | Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen | Award of Excellence
The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle) | UDLA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Gardens
Fitzroy Bridge House | Robyn Barlow Design | Landscape Architecture Award
Tree House | RPS | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: International
Kunshan Demonstration Park | REALMstudios | Award of Excellence
Empress Place and Esplanade Park | Context Landscape Architecture with Cox Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award
Yuandang Bridge | Brearley Landscape, Architecture + Urbanism | Landscape Architecture Award
Beijing Central Green Forest Park | Hassell | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Infrastructure
Wharf Street Basin – Next Generation Community Park | The City of Canning with Josh Byrne and Associates | Landscape Architecture Award
Green Track for Parramatta Light Rail | Transport for NSW | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Community Contribution
Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program | Town of Victoria Park | Award of Excellence
Category: Play Spaces
Gosford Leagues Club Park | Turf Design Studio | Award of Excellence
Koolangka Koolangka Waabiny | City of Perth with Playce | Landscape Architecture Award
Arcadia Dragon Park | Outlines Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Small Projects
Bago Maze | Bago Maze and Wine | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Research, Policy and Communications
Southern Resilience | University of Technology Sydney and University of Newcastle | Award of Excellence
Overgrown: Practices between Landscape Architecture and Gardening | Julian Raxworthy | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Landscape Planning
The Western Parkland City: Landscape Led Design | TYRRELLSTUDIO | Award of Excellence
NSW Urban Tree Canopy – Targets and Controls | Gallagher Studio with Studio Zanardo | Landscape Architecture Award
Penrith Green Grid | Tract | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Civic Landscape
Wesley Place | OCULUS | Landscape Architecture Award
Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade | ASPECT Studios | Landscape Architecture Award
National Museum of Australia Forecourt Garden | T.C.L | Landscape Architecture Award
Mollison Park | RPS | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Land Management
Lake Tyers (Bung Yarnda) Camping and Access Strategy | Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation in Joint Management with Parks Victoria | Award of Excellence
Category: Health and Education Landscape
Alumni Park, University of New South Wales | Spackman Mossop Michaels | McGregor Westlake Architecture | Award of Excellence
Woowookarung Dementia Friendly Forest and Sensory Trail | Thomson Hay Landscape Architects | Landscape Architecture Award
The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle) | UDLA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Tourism
Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd) | McGregor Coxall with Noxon Giffen | Award of Excellence
Lake Tyrrell Tourism Infrastructure Design | Thomson Hay Landscape Architects | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Urban Design
Cockatoo Island / Wareamah Concept Vision | Turf Design Studio | Award of Excellence
Cooling Darwin | CLOUSTON Associates | Landscape Architecture Award
Regional Achievement Award
Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd) | McGregor Coxall with Noxon Giffen | Regional Achievement Award
Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Regional Achievement Award
Climate Positive Design Award
Project name | Winner
Green Our City Action Plan: Strategic justification for regulatory requirements for sustainability | Arup, Oculus, HillDPA and Junglefy for City of Melbourne
City of Melbourne's Green Factor tool | City of Melbourne
