Gardens and play spaces, public parks, cultural heritage, tourism projects, and urban forest and city greening programs were among the 40 projects honoured and celebrated at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) 2022 National Awards announced last week.

Now, more than ever before, Australians understand the need to connect to each other and their environment, stemming from factors such as COVID-19, a growing mental and physical health crisis, and the climate and biodiversity emergency, says AILA president Claire Martin.

“People want where they live to improve their quality of life, their physical and mental health, and the health of Australia’s waterways, habitats and wildlife,” Martin explains. “Landscape architects work every day to design the sort of spaces and places that deliver these social, cultural, environmental and economic benefits.”

The AILA National Awards also showcase the positive impact of landscape architects on our people and country, she observes.

“The spaces and places landscape architects design help people to care, play, learn, and work, to exercise or to rest, to find respite or to gather, to celebrate or commemorate. They help to tell the truth about our history and speculate about a more equitable future.

“The range of projects recognised in this year’s awards illustrates how children and adults of diverse cultures and backgrounds connect to landscapes every day across a range of scales – from neighbourhoods to campuses, buildings to infrastructure, suburbs to cities.”

The winners were selected from a pool of state winners across 17 categories and were announced at an event in Brisbane on 14 October.

AILA 2022 National Awards – Winners List

Project name | Winner | Award name

Category: Parks and Open Space

Archerfield Park, Bushmead | PLAN E | Landscape Architecture Award

The Spit Redevelopment | Place Design Group | Landscape Architecture Award

Moort-ak Waadiny / Wellington Square | City of Perth | Landscape Architecture Award

Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Cultural Heritage

Wangayarta | Co-designed by Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation (KYAC), the Kaurna Community and Oxigen | Award of Excellence

The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle) | UDLA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Gardens

Fitzroy Bridge House | Robyn Barlow Design | Landscape Architecture Award

Tree House | RPS | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: International

Kunshan Demonstration Park | REALMstudios | Award of Excellence

Empress Place and Esplanade Park | Context Landscape Architecture with Cox Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Yuandang Bridge | Brearley Landscape, Architecture + Urbanism | Landscape Architecture Award

Beijing Central Green Forest Park | Hassell | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Infrastructure

Wharf Street Basin – Next Generation Community Park | The City of Canning with Josh Byrne and Associates | Landscape Architecture Award

Green Track for Parramatta Light Rail | Transport for NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Community Contribution

Town of Victoria Park Urban Forest Program | Town of Victoria Park | Award of Excellence

Category: Play Spaces

Gosford Leagues Club Park | Turf Design Studio | Award of Excellence

Koolangka Koolangka Waabiny | City of Perth with Playce | Landscape Architecture Award

Arcadia Dragon Park | Outlines Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Small Projects

Bago Maze | Bago Maze and Wine | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Research, Policy and Communications

Southern Resilience | University of Technology Sydney and University of Newcastle | Award of Excellence

Overgrown: Practices between Landscape Architecture and Gardening | Julian Raxworthy | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Landscape Planning

The Western Parkland City: Landscape Led Design | TYRRELLSTUDIO | Award of Excellence

NSW Urban Tree Canopy – Targets and Controls | Gallagher Studio with Studio Zanardo | Landscape Architecture Award

Penrith Green Grid | Tract | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Civic Landscape

Wesley Place | OCULUS | Landscape Architecture Award

Mitcham Library and Hawthorn Reserve Upgrade | ASPECT Studios | Landscape Architecture Award

National Museum of Australia Forecourt Garden | T.C.L | Landscape Architecture Award

Mollison Park | RPS | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Land Management

Lake Tyers (Bung Yarnda) Camping and Access Strategy | Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation in Joint Management with Parks Victoria | Award of Excellence

Category: Health and Education Landscape

Alumni Park, University of New South Wales | Spackman Mossop Michaels | McGregor Westlake Architecture | Award of Excellence

Woowookarung Dementia Friendly Forest and Sensory Trail | Thomson Hay Landscape Architects | Landscape Architecture Award

The Curtin University Indigenous Learning Circle (Yarning Circle) | UDLA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Tourism

Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd) | McGregor Coxall with Noxon Giffen | Award of Excellence

Lake Tyrrell Tourism Infrastructure Design | Thomson Hay Landscape Architects | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Urban Design

Cockatoo Island / Wareamah Concept Vision | Turf Design Studio | Award of Excellence

Cooling Darwin | CLOUSTON Associates | Landscape Architecture Award

Regional Achievement Award

Grampians Peaks Trail (Gariwerd) | McGregor Coxall with Noxon Giffen | Regional Achievement Award

Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Regional Achievement Award

Climate Positive Design Award

Project name | Winner

Green Our City Action Plan: Strategic justification for regulatory requirements for sustainability | Arup, Oculus, HillDPA and Junglefy for City of Melbourne

City of Melbourne's Green Factor tool | City of Melbourne