Parks and gardens, health and education, tourism and infrastructure, play spaces and heritage projects – there was much to celebrate at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) NSW 2022 Awards held in Sydney on 9 June.

The best of NSW landscapes were among the winners with the AILA NSW awards recognising 38 exemplary projects of all scales from across the state, including green infrastructure, public open spaces, play, health, education and tourism spaces, and gardens.

“The awards highlight the diversity of projects and the positive contribution landscape architects make to empowering, planning and designing communities for residents and visitors alike,” AILA NSW Awards jury chair Andrew Turnbull says.

“At the core of all awarded projects is a focus on creating community and climate resilience for the health and happiness of our people."

“The award nominations highlight the investment in NSW regional townships to celebrate their culture, heritage and natural beauty for the benefit of their residents and domestic tourism. This is an inter- generational investment, which will see regions through their future."

“The awards also show that even through natural disasters and Covid, there’s a renewed appreciation of public and outdoor spaces, whether for recreation, improved mental health or socialisation.”

Winners included the NSW Urban Tree Canopy targets and controls plan through to the Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct and Byron Bay Bus Interchange.

The winners were selected from a record number of 91 entries across 15 categories. They will now proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards program to be held later this year.

Full awards list:

Project name | Winner | Award Type

Category: Community Contribution

Carrington Foreshore Improvements | Moir Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Smart Trees: Beresfield Local Centre Re-design Pilot Project | University of Newcastle, School of Architecture & Built Environment, City of Newcastle, Up & Up, and Terras Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Albury Public School Greenspace Project | Yonder Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Landscape Planning

NSW Urban Tree Canopy – targets and controls | Gallagher Studio with Studio Zanardo | Award of Excellence (Note: this project also won a ShadeSmart Award)

Penrith Green Grid | Tract | Landscape Architecture Award

The Western Parkland City: Landscape Led Design | TYRRELL STUDIO | Landscape Architecture Award

Western Sydney Street Design Guidelines | ASPECT Studios | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Gardens

Night Sky Garden | Sophie Zaccone Landscape Architect | Landscape Architecture Award

Government House Gardens | Jane Irwin Landscape Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Research, Policy and Communications

Landscape Architecture Foundation Case Study Investigations: South Eveleigh Community Rooftop Garden and Sydney Park Water Reuse Project | UNSW Landscape Architecture in collaboration with Jiwah; Turf Design Studio and Environmental Partnership | Award of Excellence

Southern Resilience | University of Technology Sydney and University of Newcastle | Landscape Architecture Award

Green Track for Parramatta Light Rail | Transport for NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Infrastructure

Byron Bay Bus Interchange | DesignInc Sydney | Award of Excellence (Note: this project also won a Regional Achievement Award Northern NSW)

Green Track for Parramatta Light Rail | Transport for NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Cultural Heritage

The Springs Heritage Landscape Plan | sala4D | Landscape Architecture Award

Murrumburrah Precinct Plan | sala4D | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Parks and Open Space

Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Award of Excellence ( Note: this project also won a Regional Achievement Award, Southern NSW)

The Crescent | JMD design | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Land Management

Koala Habitat Establishment, Pacific Highway Upgrade, Wardell | Corkery Consulting in association with Studio Colin Polwarth | Landscape Architecture Award

University of Newcastle – Delprat Garden | University of Newcastle, School of Architecture & Built Environment | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Play Spaces

Gosford Leagues Club Park | Turf Design Studio | Award of Excellence

Deerbush Park Playground | Fairfield City Council | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Health and Education Landscape

Alumni Park, University of New South Wales | Spackman Mossop Michaels | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Tourism

Bago Maze | Bago Maze and Wine | Landscape Architecture Award

Coonamble Shire Master Plan | sala4D | Landscape Architecture Award (Note: This project also won a Regional Achievement Award, Western NSW)

Category: Small Projects

Sky Parks | Common Grounds Landscape Architecture | Award of Excellence

University of Newcastle – SABE Courtyard | University of Newcastle, School of Architecture & Built Environment | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Urban Design

Cockatoo Island / Wareamah Concept Vision | Turf Design Studio | Landscape Architecture Award

Glebe Skate Plaza | Convic | Landscape Architecture Award

Grafton Precinct | Vee Design and Fourfold Studio | Landscape Architecture Award

Regional Achievement Award (*projects also won additional Awards in categories above)

Terrigal Boardwalk and Rockpool | Arup | Regional Achievement Award Hunter and Central Coast

Bridges Hill Park and Walking Trail | Moir Landscape Architecture | Regional Achievement Award Hunter and Central Coast

Minyon Falls Lookout and Picnic Area | NewScape Design | Regional Achievement Award Northern NSW

Byron Bay Bus Interchange | DesignInc Sydney | Regional Achievement Award Northern NSW*

Coonamble Shire Master Plan | sala4D | Regional Achievement Award, Western NSW*

Albury Skate and Active Recreation Precinct | Playce | Regional Achievement Award, Southern NSW*

ShadeSmart Award (*projects also won additional Awards in categories above)

Project Name | Winner

NSW Urban Tree Canopy - targets and controls | Gallagher Studio with Studio Zanardo*

Bankstown & Campsie CBD Urban Tree Canopy Master Plan | OCULUS with TreeIQ and Homewood Consulting

Image: Supplied