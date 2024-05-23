A national memorial for thalidomide survivors and a collaborative project at the University of Canberra to transform an ordinary space into a vibrant green courtyard were among the top winners at the 2024 ACT State Awards for landscape architecture.

Eleven winners across nine categories were announced by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA), with the winning projects showcasing the vibrancy, diversity and respect for Country, according to AILA ACT jury chair Gay Williamson.

“The quality of landscape architecture in our nation’s capital is to be commended. The winning projects showcase climate-positive design, gender equity and a connection to Country,” Williamson observed.

“What stood out for the jury was the genuine, extensive effort to incorporate First Nation’s people and their knowledge of Country in the design and management of the local landscape. This benefits the whole community and ecology and creates a sense of place.”

The National Site of Recognition for Thalidomide Survivors and their Families by PLACE Laboratory won the top Award of Excellence in the Small Projects category.

Established by the Australian Government to acknowledge the thalidomide tragedy of the 1960s, the National Site of Recognition is a lasting reminder to all Australians that the lessons of the tragedy must never be forgotten. The glass brick memorial on Lake Burley Griffin creates a space for empathy, emotional reflection and education.

“This memorial is quite simply exquisite. [It is] a sublime response to the pain and suffering of those affected by thalidomide. Every aspect of the design of this memorial has been carefully curated to reflect and impart the story of those people who are thalidomide survivors, who have been affected and who continue to be affected by the drug. The Awards Jury applauds the design team for the care, thought, sensitivity, and for the excellence of this small project,” the jury said.

The HUB Courtyard at the University of Canberra designed by Free-Range Landscape Architects won an Award of Excellence in the Health and Education Landscape category.

Designed as a real-world collaboration between the university’s campus estate and its landscape architecture program around the client’s brief for seating and shade, the HUB Courtyard project has transformed an ordinary paved space into a vibrant green courtyard for the staff and students.

“This well-orchestrated student, teacher and contractor collaboration has made a worthy contribution to the University’s campus. Indeed, this Awards Jury commends the University of Canberra for sponsoring the process and the project – it is an exemplar. The courtyard resonates with delight from its bold design, detailing and more importantly, with the people who can enjoy this elegant, comfortable place to meet, talk and take time out from academic endeavours,” the jury noted.

All winners at the State Awards level will now proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.

2024 ACT State Awards Winners List

Category | Project | Winner | Award

Cultural Heritage | Ngamawari | City Renewal Authority | Landscape Architecture Award

Research and Policy | Gender Sensitive Urban Design Framework | PLACE Laboratory | Landscape Architecture Award

Health & Education Landscape | University of Canberra HUB Courtyard | Free-Range Landscape Architects | Award of Excellence

Land Management | Jarramlee Nature Reserve | PLACE Laboratory | Landscape Architecture Award

Play Spaces | Ruth Park | Redbox Design Group | Landscape Architecture Award

Small Projects

National Site of Recognition for Thalidomide Survivors and their Families | PLACE Laboratory | Award of Excellence

Salthouse Community Centre | City Renewal Authority | Landscape Architecture Award

ShadeSmart Award | Ruth Park | Redbox Design Group

Future Leaders Student Award

Joseph Fitzsimmons

Hugh Swann

President’s Award

Ginninderry – a joint venture project being developed by the ACT Government’s Suburban Land Agency and Riverview Developments Pty Ltd