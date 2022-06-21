The Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) has unveiled the winners list for the 2022 Landscape Architecture Awards in Queensland, which celebrates outstanding work in landscape architecture.

AILA looks to promote sustainable and responsible designs that benefit Australian communities. The Institute’s key priorities encompass climate positive design, connection to country, and gender equity.

“Our values are imbued in everything that we do, and we are excited to showcase the winning projects of this year’s Landscape Architecture Awards as a living manifestation of our goals, our purpose for existing, and our vital contribution to the community.” AILA’s Chief Executive Officer Ben Stockwin says.

“Landscape Architecture plays such an important role in the national debate of climate change, sustainability, and First Nations recognition. These Awards serve as another reminder of the sector’s significance and impact.”

16 National Awards categories across varying disciplines, such as Civic Landscapes, Infrastructure and Cultural Heritage, are awarded Landscape Architecture Awards and Awards of Excellence in recognition of outstanding work in these areas. The National Awards program includes a category of International projects. The Chapter Awards are the first stage, with winners proceeding to the National Awards program.

Tessa Leggo, AILA QLD President, says this years’ entries are a reflection of Australia’s tremendous and first-class landscape architectural sector.

“The breadth of the landscape architecture profession is clearly demonstrated in the diversity of the projects up for awards this year. Ranging from unique artist interventions to regional scale planning, landscape architecture is making a positive impact on how we interact with our spaces and places,” she says.

“Playgrounds and parks weren’t the only places to draw activity, with city revitalisations and cultural centres, ensuring the needs of the community are met in evermore ways. We can and should be proud of how we are delivering private and public landscapes that are responding to our changing environment, addressing challenges faced by urban communities to provide adaptable and liveable cities.”

“There is a layer of environmental awareness that is being inbuilt into the landscapes, whether that be an increase in biodiversity or tackling urban heat island effects, the result is a more resilient future for us all.”

In Queensland, a total 45 nominations were received, with a total of 21 awards allocated across Awards of Excellence, Landscape Architecture Awards, and Regional Achievement Awards.

“The broad scope and spatial distribution of work represented by this year’s nominations illustrates the wide-ranging impact of the profession in Queensland – there is a strong representation of projects delivered across many categories and throughout regional settings from Coolangatta to Cooktown,” says Queensland Awards Jury Chair Chris Boulton

“The 2022 Jury congratulates all nominees and winners on their efforts to nominate their work and consider the quality of their achievements and its contribution to the profession of landscape architecture.”

Please find the full list of winners below.

Award of Excellence: Toowoomba Regional Landscape and Urban Character Study & Toowoomba Regional Scenic Amenity Study; The Spit Redevelopment; Carol Park

Landscape Architecture and Regional Achievement Award – Sunshine Coast: Nambour Forecourt Revamp

Landscape Architecture Award: Mollison Park; Afghanistan War Memorial; Reconciliation Rocks Precinct Development, Cooktown; Tree House; North Maleny Garden Project; Brisbane South State Secondary College; Fortitude Valley State Secondary College – Stage 1; Student Central – The University of Queensland; Sippy Downs Drive – Boulevard and Gateway; Small Creek – Stage 3; Ipswich Central Revitalisation; POD Early School; Schuster Park Jungle Playground; Duet: Illuminated Peewees at Oxford Street; Bulimba; Eminence

Regional Achievement Award –Central QLD: Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct (Stage 1)

Presidents Award: David Uhlmann

People's Choice Award: Afghanistan War Memorial

Future Leader Award: Nathan Merlano

Picture: North Maleny Garden (Supplied)