The Australian Institute of Architects’ South Australian Chapter has called upon its state government to review the site of the future $3.2 billion Women and Children’s Hospital development, which is a century-old heritage listed lot.

The Chapter has floated three potential sites as an alternative to the current site, located adjacent to the Adelaide Parklands. The current proposal would see ten heritage police barracks demolished in order to accommodate the hospital.

“The Institute supports the construction of a new hospital for women and children but not at the expense of our city planning processes,” says the AIA’s South Australian Chapter President, Anthony Coupe.

“The haphazard process that has led the government to land on the historic Thebarton Police Barracks site for its mega development has not acknowledged the heritage and cultural impact. It’s not good enough for governments to simply rezone land on a whim.

“Today we are putting forward three alternative sites that would potentially be more appropriate in terms of their urban planning, while also meeting the needs of a growing South Australian community.”

The three sites include a 34,000 sqm site in Thebarton opposite Bonython Park, a 38,000 sqm block also opposite Bonython Park, and the 28,000sqm former Australia Post site bounded by Grote, Gouger and Blenheim Streets and West Terrace.

Each site has a rectangular perimeter, resulting in efficient site utilisation, nor do they encroach on places of significance. All three sites are also conveniently located in close proximity to public transport.

Coupe says the Institute hopes the state government will look to find a more suitable and appropriate site for the necessary nWCH.

He pointed to the immediate construction and design industry work opportunities that the new infrastructure would enable for the sector, as well as the long-term public health service and social amenity provision for the wider community.

“The government needs to consider the broader impact that the new hospital will have on the area in which it is located and its potential to provide a catalyst for regeneration of the wider precinct,” he says.

“This project is a significant investment in the future of our state and should demonstrate a mature approach to city shaping.”