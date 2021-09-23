Logo
The library will enable Institute members to search, scroll and save products, materials and fixtures and includes specialist certifications and registers allowing architects to fast track how they go about finding product and material solutions.
AIA set to launch online sustainability tool

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) is preparing to launch a new resource designed to save practices time while also reinforcing safety and sustainability for product specification.
The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) is preparing to launch a new resource designed to save practices time while also reinforcing safety and sustainability for product specification.

The new online catalogue Products and Materials Library will be released in October.

The library will enable Institute members to search, scroll and save products, materials and fixtures and includes specialist certifications and registers allowing architects to fast track how they go about finding product and material solutions.

It will include links to specification documentation and BIM library files.

Users will be able to search the following certifications and registrations:

  • ISCA
  • ISO
  • GECA
  • FSC
  • PEFC
  • Climate Active
  • Australian Made
  • CodeMark
  • EPD Australasia
  • Modern Slavery Register

See https://www.architecture.com.au/about/products-and-materials-library for more information.

Image: https://interactively.eu/

