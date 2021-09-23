The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) is preparing to launch a new resource designed to save practices time while also reinforcing safety and sustainability for product specification.

The new online catalogue Products and Materials Library will be released in October.

The library will enable Institute members to search, scroll and save products, materials and fixtures and includes specialist certifications and registers allowing architects to fast track how they go about finding product and material solutions.

It will include links to specification documentation and BIM library files.

Users will be able to search the following certifications and registrations:

ISCA

ISO

GECA

FSC

PEFC

Climate Active

Australian Made

CodeMark

EPD Australasia

Modern Slavery Register

See https://www.architecture.com.au/about/products-and-materials-library for more information.

Image: https://interactively.eu/