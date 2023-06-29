The Australian Institute of Architects’ NSW Chapter has endorsed the state government’s plan to deliver an increase in affordable housing, but is opposed to the fixed 15-year tenure of the affordable housing provision.

The Minns Government hopes to deliver 30 percent additional residential apartments than the initial allocation, with half of those to be affordable housing. The Institute says that in order for it to fully endorse the legislation, it hopes that the government protects the long-term viability of communities through three measures.

This includes affordable housing provisions to be in perpetuity as opposed to a fixed term, affordable housing to be managed by registered not for profit affordable housing providers and for date limits on development approvals to be enforced to mitigate land banking.

The Institute believes that the changes it has proposed will ensure that the severity of the current housing crisis can be avoided in future. It says that a 15-year fixed term will create a property developer slush fund. The Institute additionally believes that 15 years is enough time to truly change the housing market or financial position of essential workers.

“If communities are to support increases in development in their local area for the express purpose of helping solve the housing crisis, it is critical that this is in perpetuity - we do not believe that developers should get a pay day in 15 years’ time for the additional impact that these uplifts will have on the day to day lives of our communities,” says NSW Chapter President Adam Haddow.

“The legislation provides significant benefit to developers in the form of uplift, beyond the requirement to provide essential housing.

“The legislation must require the identified affordable housing delivered to be managed by registered not for profit organisations capable of managing housing and tenant requirements. Without management by registered providers there is the potential for significant corruption of the system.”

The Institute says it is hoping to see a time limit placed on the 30 percent ‘uplift projects’ in terms of gaining development consent and occupation certificates in order to ensure the housing is delivered quickly in a time of crisis, excluding any subsequent 4.55 variation approvals.

The Institute says that it looks forward to working alongside local communities, councils and clients to achieve sustainable and outstanding design outcomes. The organisation believes the changes it has proposed are straightforward and sensible, and will actually improve the proposed legislation.