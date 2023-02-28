The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the attendees of the 2023 AIA Dulux Study Tour, which will see the group travel to Helsinki, Lisbon, Zurich and the Venice Biennale in late May this year.

Ellen Buttrose, Bradley Kerr, Tiffany Liew, Edwina Brisbane and Sarah Lebner have been named as winning candidates for the tour, which enters its 15th year in 2023.

Designed to give insights into a range of contemporary projects for early-career architects, the prize celebrates the importance of experiencing architecture first-hand.

The Jury consisted of Chair Shannon Battisson, Dulux Trade General Manager Jevan Dickinson, AIA Interim CEO Barry Whitmore, Dulux National Commercial Business Manager Pete Wood, former tour recipient Qianyi Lim and Immediate Past EmAGN President Erin Crowden.

Tour Jury Chair and AIA National President Shannon Battisson says the entire list of entrants were of a high standard.

“We congratulate all for their success from an outstanding field of applicants,” she says.

“The jury was impressed by the depth of skill, talent, passion and the dedication to the architectural profession exhibited by all who submitted.”

Battisson was quick to encourage unsuccessful members from this year to apply to travel next year if eligible. She says a number of diverse backgrounds and interests demonstrates a shifting dynamic within the profession.