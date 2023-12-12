The Australian Institute of Architects has called upon the Federal Government to join the global collaboration teams for the Buildings Breakthrough and Concrete and Cement Breakthrough, launched at the international climate forum, COP28.

Buildings Breakthrough debuted at the UAE conference with the backing of some 27 nations, not including Australia. The program was launched with a goal for near-zero and resilient buildings as the global standard by 2030. The Cement Breakthrough set a goal for near-zero cement protection established and growing across the world, also by 2030.

Speakers at COP28 believe the ‘Breakthroughs’ will encourage governments to fund sustainable and equitable built environments via a framework that will assist in strengthening worldwide climate action. The Institute’s National President, Stuart Tanner, believes Australia’s assistance to global collaborations could result in a decarbonised construction sector.

“The launch of these frameworks is a vital step to the transformation of the built environment through coordinated responses from national governments and international cooperation,” he says.

“As one of the most urbanised nations in the world, cities are critical to Australia’s decarbonisation journey. Australia should step up and accelerate the net-zero transition of our built environment.

“The Breakthrough mission to ensure the built environment is sustainable, affordable and achievable resonates with our goals at the Institute.”

Despite not endorsing either of the Breakthroughs, the Australian Government did commit to the Global Cooling Pledge, but the Institute still holds concerns over carve outs for geographic areas, namely those recently green-lit in South Australia.

COP28 also saw the announcement of over $750 million in climate finance for urban infrastructure raised by the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships for Climate Action (CHAMP). The Local Climate Action Summit, a conference featuring a number of local leaders including mayors and governors, confirmed over $700 million will be allocated towards climate-conscious planning and development.

The Institute says it will work alongside the Green Building Council of Australia and ASBEC to craft locally-minded decarbonisation, waste and sustainability strategies. It is currently advocating for changes to the National Construction Code, with designs on net zero new buildings and operations, and for all existing buildings to be operationally net zero by 2040.