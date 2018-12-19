AIA partners with architects’ streaming service

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has partnered with the Built Environment Channel (BEC) to stream industry news, local and global projects, and the latest product information, to practices around the country.

Through the partnership, BEC screens will be installed in every state and territory office of the Australian Institute of Architects.

“It is an effective communications tool because it delivers timely, comprehensive and compelling content tailored to the needs of both emerging and established architects,” AIA president Clare Cousins says.

BEC screens, along with the streaming service and installation, are all provided to practices free of charge. As well as accessing vital industry news, larger practices — comprising multiple studios — are deploying BEC as an internal communication tool in order to seamlessly and simultaneously share internal news across all their studios.

Monique Woodward, director of WOWOWA Architecture, says, “So our screen has become a fabulous resource for knowing what's on when, as well as a fresh way to receive local and global design inspiration.”

Practices are also reporting greater engagement with their clients — who value seeing their work in a more vibrant and visually appealing format than traditional two-dimensional prints.