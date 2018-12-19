Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
AIA partners with architects’ streaming service
shareShare

AIA partners with architects’ streaming service

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has partnered with the Built Environment Channel (BEC) to stream industry news, local and global projects, and the latest product information, to practices around the country.
Architecture & Design Team
Architecture & Design Team

19 Dec 2018 1m read View Author

AIA-partners-with-architects-streaming-service-1732012429.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has partnered with the Built Environment Channel (BEC) to stream industry news, local and global projects, and the latest product information, to practices around the country.

Through the partnership, BEC screens will be installed in every state and territory office of the Australian Institute of Architects.

“It is an effective communications tool because it delivers timely, comprehensive and compelling content tailored to the needs of both emerging and established architects,” AIA president Clare Cousins says.

BEC screens, along with the streaming service and installation, are all provided to practices free of charge. As well as accessing vital industry news, larger practices — comprising multiple studios — are deploying BEC as an internal communication tool in order to seamlessly and simultaneously share internal news across all their studios.

Monique Woodward, director of WOWOWA Architecture, says, “So our screen has become a fabulous resource for knowing what's on when, as well as a fresh way to receive local and global design inspiration.”

Practices are also reporting greater engagement with their clients — who value seeing their work in a more vibrant and visually appealing format than traditional two-dimensional prints.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap