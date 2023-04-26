AIA outline Adelaide Park Lands concerns in letter to Plibersek

The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) National President Shannon Battisson and SA Chapter President Chris Morely have written to Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek regarding the protection of the Adelaide Park Lands.

The pair’s letter details the Institute’s concerns regarding the developments of the new SA Police Mounted Operations Unit and new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The Park Lands are Nationally Heritage Listed, and any future development could have a significant impact on the spaces’ accessibility and beauty.

The AIA claims that approximately 30,000 sqm of land will be wiped to create the Women’s and Children’s Hospital, as well as a permanent impact on adjacent green spaces, due to the size and form of the facility. A Site Review Report released by the state government also indicates an additional 16,000 sqm will be required for hospital accommodation for 2041.

The Bill passed for the new hospital also includes a provision for any area of the Park Lands to be utilised for the relocation of the SA Police Mounted Horse Unit, which has subsequently seen a site earmarked in the southern quadrant of the Park Lands, which the Institute describes as a “disturbing precedent”.

AIA representatives are concerned about the World Heritage bid being prepared for the Park Lands from the City of Adelaide.

“Sites proposed for World Heritage Listing need to be recognised and protected locally if the bid is to have any realistic chance of success. This reflects the expectation that local authorities will protect and maintain world heritage sites,” the letter reads.

“The proposed actions by recent South Australian governments in using the Park Lands as a ‘free’ land bank to conceal the actual cost of government developments will place the World Heritage listing bid for the Adelaide City Layout and Adelaide Hills at significant risk.”

The AIA cites the Park Lands as a vital resource for local residents and tourists alike. Significant to wellbeing and the culture of local Indigenous peoples, the Institute claims the need for publicly accessible green space also becomes greater.

“The Institute is committed to heritage conservation and the effective management of heritage places by all levels of government for the benefit of the community,” the letter reads.

“While our primary focus is understanding and preservation of built heritage, the value of cultural landscapes, such as the Adelaide Park Lands, is also of great interest.”

To read the letter in full, click here.

Image: Adelaide Park Lands Association