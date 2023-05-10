AIA hopes for adequate planning for Hobart stadium

In the wake of the Federal Government investing $715 million into Hobart’s new AFL stadium, the Australian Institute of Architects says it is concerned that the project will go ahead without sufficient planning processes.

Yesterday’s Federal Budget saw the government confirm that $240 million will be initially set aside for the urban renewal of Macquarie Point. AIA National President Shannon Battisson is worried about the impacts on connectivity, and suggests the stadium should be integrated with transport options.

“An infrastructure development of the scale of the $700m Hobart stadium precinct should deliver a net benefit for the built environment and people of the city,” she says.

“While it’s pleasing to see the Federal and Tasmanian Governments working together to attract more investment to Tasmania, they need to deliver well-planned catalytic infrastructure that will boost the city for all.

“As it stands, the stadium will lack connection to the city and public and active transport options. More planning rigour is required.

“Hasty decisions and ad hoc processes inevitably lead to suboptimal outcomes for the precinct and, more importantly, the people.”

Battisson hopes the state government will prioritise the integration of the stadium into the built environment, fit with suitable public transport options. She says the Institute looks forward to working with the state government in establishing the correct infrastructure in line with communal needs.

“We look forward to finding out more about the associated transport and other community infrastructure proposed for the Macquarie Point redevelopment,” she says.

“We will be monitoring plans for this major project to ensure the promised social, economic, housing, transport and First Nations benefits are delivered as promised.”