The Australian Institute of Architects has announced the winners of its International Chapter Awards, with the balance between history and modernity amongst category winners celebrated by the Jury.

Wood Marsh’s sensitive restoration of a 17th century Baroque residence in Paris (pictured top) was awarded the Hugh O’Neil Award for Heritage, as well as the Interior Architecture Award. Designed by Palace of Versailles architect Jules Hardouin-Mansart, the Wood Marsh rehabilitation looks to maintain much of the heritage interior.

“(Paris Apartment is a) delightful, complementary contrast and dialogue between the old and the new,” the Jury states.

“(Wood Marsh has formulated a) masterly design response to the high-stakes heritage envelope by contrasting French classical and floral style with minimal decor. They met the challenge of balancing respect for the past, and a gallery style contemporary residence, with confidence.”

Schin Architects and Atelier W were jointly awarded the Interior Architecture crown for their Lu Style (Beijing CBD) project. The jury says it was amazed by the tactile integration of a high class restaurant into a nondescript commercial complex, which is deeply inspired by the Southern Song Dynasty of the 12th century.

Kerry Hill Architects were victorious in the Commercial Architecture category, with the practice’s approach to the Ritz-Carlton Maldives (pictured below) forming a truly ambitious lifestyle precinct. Curves define much of the development’s typology, with circular villas and curved walkways contrasting against larger rectilinear structures.

“Part of the genius here is the new procurement methods to deliver a unique property,” the Jury notes.

“Well considered construction uses prefabricated cross and glue laminated certified timber sources. This reduces environmental impact, waste, and pollution on a sensitive site.”

Over in the US, KoningEizenberg Architecture were named victorious of the Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing Award for The Park Santa Monica (pictured below), a 249-apartment development that features a rooftop park and ground floor retail.

“The architects have disengaged with the traditional context and have designed an experiential building both to residents and the broader community. This is thinking that looks beyond the site itself, contributing to a richer neighbourhood that will no doubt influence developments that follow,” the Jury says.

Metagram’s John Wei Shun Chow is the International Chapter’s Emerging Architect for 2023, with his roles within the chapter and the Hong Kong Interior Design Association outlining his desire to assist in achieving emissions targets.

Datuk Pei Ing Tan was honoured with a Life Fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects for her involvement and advocacy in the international architecture community. A University of Melbourne alumni, Malaysian Pei Ing Tan is a long-standing member of the Institute and has served on the chapter’s Council and the National Gender Equity Committee.

As with all winners within their various chapters, the International Chapter winners will now move on to be considered in the prestigious National Architecture Awards program, held later in the year.

