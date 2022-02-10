The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has reached a Memorandum of Understanding with for purpose initiative Housing All Australians (HAA) in a bid to address the national housing crisis.

The two institutions will now embark on setting out a process of collaboration and a range of joint activities.

Given 155,000 Australians are currently on social housing waiting lists and wait times extending over a decade in some cases, both the AIA and HAA believe it is now time to intervene, especially with the number of homeless set to increase from 116,000 in the 2021 Census and affordability continues to decline.

AIA National President, Tony Giannone, says architecture must account for all, and that built environment professionals have a responsibility to achieve social good and support those in the community who need it most.

“Access to safe, appropriate and secure housing isn’t a luxury, it is a fundamental human need,” he says.

“This new partnership with Housing All Australians is a mechanism through which we as architects can do more to address a growing crisis that affects more and more people every year.

“The partnership builds on our strong advocacy in this area and will help showcase the efforts of individual members to provide lasting solutions that support those in the greatest need.”

HAA believes that just like the provision of roads, schools and hospitals – safe, affordable and stable housing for all our people, rich or poor, is fundamental economic infrastructure for a future prosperous Australia and the Institute agrees.

The AIA has made a commitment in its current Strategic Plan 2021-2023 to make a powerful contribution to the wider community.

Together the two organisations will be pursuing opportunities for collaboration that can make a measurable difference to the supply of social and affordable housing in Australia.

Following the announcement of the Memorandum, the AIA and HAA have agreed to develop a considered private sector-led approach towards educating the Australian public of the need to provide shelter to all Australians by focusing on the economic impacts to the country if we don’t. As well as this they will endeavour to develop a joint approach to advocate the development of a National Housing Continuum Strategy within Infrastructure Australia, and agree and/or identify possible impact projects and delivery timeframes.

Image: DKO's affordable housing project located in Gibbons Street, Redfern.