AIA endorses housing investment, calls for Federal Government Architect

The Australian Institute of Architects says it is enthused by the federal government’s desire to invest in housing supply, diversity and affordability in the next financial year’s Budget.

Calling for funding for sometime, the Institute says it is a step in the right direction.

“We welcome the government’s prioritisation of housing as a key issue in this year’s Budget,” says Institute National President Shannon Battisson.

“These initiatives will help to unlock Australia’s housing challenge. We will continue to support greater investment from the Australian and state governments into public housing.

“We also welcome targeted support for individuals with a 15 per cent increase to the maximum rate of rent assistance.”

The Housing Australia Future Fund, currently before the Senate, has been commended by the organisation, as has the delivery of increased funding, which includes the increased liability cap of $2bn to the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) and increase of housing options which includes build-to-rent.

Battisson says the $1 billion low-cost loan scheme to increase energy efficiency throughout Australian homes and $300 million allocated to save energy in social housing is a wise move by the Albanese Government.

“This is a win-win for both housing and energy reductions,” she says.

“These initiatives will promote sustainable and efficient practices for Australians.” Likewise, the $7.5m scheme to electrify homes in the ACT is beneficial.

The $211 million Thriving Suburbs Program, $159 million Urban Precincts and Partnerships Programs and the reinstatement of the State of Cities report have all been welcomed by the Institute, as has the $14.6bn package to support cost-of-living relief.

The Institute says it is disappointed about the shelving of the Australian Government Architects Office, which it has called for, as well as the lack of a specific fund for First Nations housing.