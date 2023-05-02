AIA confirms Jury for National Awards

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has announced the Jury for its 2023 National Architecture Awards, featuring five acclaimed built environment professionals tasked with selecting the winners of the program.

National President Shannon Battisson will Chair the Jury, with Shaneen Fantin, William Smart, Stephanie Kitingan and Scott Burchell round out the panel.

“As a jury, we are thrilled to come together to witness work across the country, and celebrate the achievements of our peers bringing work to fruition that is considered, sensitive to its place and context, and generous to those who move within and around its built form,” Battisson says on behalf of the Jury.

“We look forward to sharing an inspiring array of projects, from the most humble enclosure to the larger scaled public projects with everyone in the coming months.”

As well as leading the AIA, Battisson is Director at The Mill: Architecture + Design. She is a major believer of the strength of collective diversity which results in eclectic built environment outcomes.

Shaneen Fantin is the Director of People Oriented Design (POD) and holds in excess of 25 years design experience. Fantin specialises in the community, health and housing sectors and supports sustainable design solutions and culturally and socially inclusive outcomes for communities.

William Smart is the Founder and Creative Director of the innovative Smart Design Studio. Smart intertwines architectural and interior design with exceptional attention to detail. SDS works across an array of project scales and sectors, from large-scale master planning to private houses and product design.

Placement Director Stephanie Kitingan and the practice’s projects have been the subject of media interest in the recent past, which has resulted in the budding architect offering insights on the 2023 National Awards Jury.

COMB Construction Director Scott Burchell’s construction experience delivering a number of architectural builds in Melbourne puts him in good stead to determine the winners of the award categories.

The National Jury will start their nationwide tour in mid-July and finish a few weeks later. The winners will be announced at the 2023 National Architecture Awards in Canberra on 31 October 2023.

Image: Yuandang Bridge, Brearley Architects + Urbanists BAU