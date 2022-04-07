Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
This follows the decision late last month to revoke the Ministerial Direction for the nine principles, which were aimed at achieving outcomes to improve planning systems, design and place for quality of life, biodiversity and conservation, resilience and
shareShare

AIA condemns scrapping of NSW Design and Place SEPP

The NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has condemned the scrapping of the NSW Government’s proposed Design and Place SEPP, labelling the backflip high-risk for the environment and communities, and ruinous for risk-management.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

07 Apr 2022 2m read View Author

AIA-condemns-scrapping-of-NSW-Design-and-Place-SEP-1732009025.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The NSW Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) has condemned the scrapping of the NSW Government’s proposed Design and Place SEPP, labelling the backflip high-risk for the environment and communities, and ruinous for risk-management.

A spokesperson for the AIA NSW Chapter says the decision to not progress the Design and Place State Environmental Planning Policy was a significant backward step as the state reeled from natural disasters.

“The planning policy and guidelines were a positive move towards a more sustainable, affordable and resilient future for the built environment,” she says.

“To downgrade these sensible policies now is a slap in the face for our communities, especially those recovering from extreme weather."

“We know the science tells us these events will become more common and more severe. To scale back these practical requirements for sustainability and liveability is unfathomable.”

NSW Planning Minister Anthony Roberts has confirmed the government will not introduce the State Environmental Planning Policy for Design and Place.

This follows the decision late last month to revoke the Ministerial Direction for the nine principles, which were aimed at achieving outcomes to improve planning systems, design and place for quality of life, biodiversity and conservation, resilience and hazards, and maintaining corridors for transport and infrastructure, housing, industry and employment, resources and energy, and primary production.

The spokeswoman noted the announcement at an event for Urban Taskforce Australia, a group representing prominent property developers and equity financiers.

“In removing these guidelines, the government has chosen not to support sustainable, resilient places and good design,” she says.

“We cannot understand how the government can support this position. These moves are purely short-term and will be to the detriment of our future cities.”

Image: https://urbandesigninstitute.co.za/urban-design/

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap