The Australian Institute of Architects’ Country NSW Division Architecture Awards for 2024 has seen a transformative Southern Highlands project bestowed with the highest honour.

Luke Maloney Architecture’s masterful reworking of Moss Manor (pictured top, below), a Wingecarribee Council building that now serves as an art hotel, was awarded the Regional Division Medal. The adaptation additionally took out the Heritage, Commercial and Interiors honours for the restoration and renovation.

“Externally the contrasting layers of history are seen literally in shades of black and white,” the Jury’s statement reads.

“The plan of the Council building has been slightly reconfigured to accommodate eight guest suites with original interior features retained and or reinterpreted. Significant work was needed to meet building code requirements, this work has been completed seamlessly and beautifully.”

Moloney’s practice was successful in taking home the Interior Architecture award for Bowral House, along with the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) award for Highlands House.

Maxwell & Page’s Dachshund House was presented the James Barnet Award for crafting a family home within a semi-rural subdivision, described by the Jury as “a brave counterpoint to the expected brick and gabled roofs of traditional project homes”.

“A brave client and a confident architect have set out to challenge these norms and done it so successfully. Proving that architecture is affordable and can be for the everyday Australian, architects Maxwell & Page have designed a compact, robust and delightful home for a young family.”

Heading south-east, LocalArchitect South Coast in association with Barnacle studio were awarded for their collective efforts in designing the Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion in Bomaderry, taking out the Vision Award. The Jurors took note of the project’s practicality and versatility, as well as its desire to intertwine with Country.

“The spaces between and around the functional aspects of the sports pavilion provide choice and amenity for activities that extend far beyond playing and observing sport, celebrating and benefiting from the beautiful existing Eucalypt trees.

“This building is one that the whole community can own and interact with, it feels inviting and a place that will hold important life moments for the community for years to come.”

See below for the full list of winners.

2024 Country NSW Winners

Regional Division Medal: Moss Manor - Luke Moloney Architecture

James Barnet Award: Dachshund House (Dashund) - Maxwell & Page

Vision Award: Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion - LocalArchitect South Coast in association with Barnacle studio

Timber Award: Canopy House - Walknorth Architects

Commercial Architecture: Moss Manor - Luke Moloney Architecture

Educational Architecture: Hilltops Young High School Library - Hayball

Heritage Architecture: Moss Manor - Luke Moloney Architecture

Interior Architecture: Bowral House - Luke Moloney Architecture

Public Architecture: Artie Smith Oval Cricket & AFL Sports Pavilion - LocalArchitect South Coast in association with Barnacle studio

Public Architecture: Hilltops Young High School Library - Hayball

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions): Bowral House - Luke Moloney Architecture

Residential Architecture - Houses (New): Dachshund House (Dashund) - Maxwell & Page

Residential Architecture - Houses (New): Highlands House - Luke Moloney Architecture

Residential Architecture - Multiple Housing: The Flynn - Chris Jenkins Design - Architects

Small Project Architecture: Lowe Wines Amenities Building - Cameron Anderson Architects (Commendation)