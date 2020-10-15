Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Lavery adds that Queenslanders already have design to thank for the sophisticated state it has become in recent years. �Long gone are the misconceptions that design is an optional, and sometimes costly, added extra,� he explains.
shareShare

Urgent calls for extra funding of Queensland Government Architect

The Queensland Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects is urgently calling upon both the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and the Liberal National Party (LNP), if elected on 31 October, to increase the resources of The Office of the Queensland Government Architect.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

15 Oct 2020 2m read View Author

AIA-calls-for-urgent-funding-of-Queensland-1732010720.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The Queensland Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects is urgently calling upon both the Australian Labor Party (ALP) and the Liberal National Party (LNP), if elected on 31 October, to increase the resources of The Office of the Queensland Government Architect.

According to Michael Lavery, president of the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Chapter, design should be the cornerstone of any COVID-19 economic recovery plan. “If Queensland is to thrive in the wake of COVID-19, design must be prioritised,” he says.

Lavery adds that Queenslanders already have design to thank for the sophisticated state it has become in recent years. “Long gone are the misconceptions that design is an optional, and sometimes costly, added extra,” he explains.

“The opposite is true."

“Design is essential for the success of any economic recovery program,” he says. “It’s the single most powerful tool we can rely upon to ensure we remain economically competitive, culturally robust and environmentally responsive.”

According to Lavery, failure to boost resources will significantly compromise both the lifestyles and livelihoods of Queenslanders.

“Design is the process that guarantees we can deliver safe, efficient and cost-effective transport, schools, business hubs, medical facilities and tourist centres,” he says.

“As an architect, I’ve witnessed how design fast tracks economies, unites communities and protects our natural landscapes and wildlife — without it, all Queenslanders will be worse off.

“The impact of the Office cannot be understated,” he says.

“Operating with what I consider to be a ‘skeleton staff’ is, essentially, short changing the people of Queensland.”

Image: https://www.smart-energy.com/renewable-energy/1-billion-in-funding-approved-to-accelerate-the-energy-transition-in-the-pacifics/

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap