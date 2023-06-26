A statement released by the Australian Institute of Architects has backed the Yes campaign, supporting the Constitutional Recognition of First Nations Peoples and the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

The statement follows on from the Institute’s governing Board and National Council endorsing the plan for an Indigenous Voice.

The Institute’s Immediate Past-National President Shannon Battisson describes the 2017 Uluru Statement as a “visionary document.”

“Constitutional recognition of First Nations Peoples is not only a moral imperative but also a crucial step towards rectifying the deep-seated historical injustices ingrained in our nation’s past,” she says.

“The Institute firmly believes the establishment of a Voice to Parliament is an essential first step towards achieving reconciliation and upholding First Nations’ rights to self-determination. The Institute’s support for the Uluru Statement extends to its three fundamental reforms: Voice, Treaty and Truth.

“The issue of supporting the Voice to Parliament is not a matter of politics but one based on principle. Our support for the Yes campaign aligns with the Institute's ongoing commitment to reconciliation and reflects a just and inclusive approach to decision-making processes that impact First Nations people.”

The endorsement of the Voice follows on from the Institute’s move to include its own First Nations voice within its governance structure, enacted in 2020. The Institute is currently implementing its 2021-2023 Strategic Plan, which will see the organisation’s policies and advocacy approaches aligned with First Nations values.

“The referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will be an historic once-in-a-generation event,” Battisson continues.

“There will be ongoing discussion and debate, and diverse opinions and disagreements. We understand and respect that not everyone will support the Institute’s position. As a democratic society, people are free to form their own views and inform themselves of the issues.

“Whether or not people choose to vote in favour of the Voice is a matter for each individual.”

The Institute says the statement has been endorsed by its First Nations Advisory Committee (FNAC). Following the reading and review of arguments in favour of both for and against votes, the FNAC members came to a consensus and decided in unison to support the 'For' case.