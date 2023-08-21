The Australian Institute of Architects says it endorses the National Cabinet’s recent approach to the housing crisis, with the ambitious target of 1.2 million homes over the next five years commended by National President Stuart Tanner.

The plan to increase the original National Housing Accord’s housing target by 200,000 will be achieved through zoning reforms which will unlock land, as well as a $3 billion incentive scheme aimed to coerce state governments into building to desired targets.

“We commend leaders for making housing a priority,” Tanner says.

“If these homes are delivered within the five-year timeline, it will help our housing supply issues considerably.

“We are, however, concerned about the ongoing inadequacy of social housing supply and Australia’s capacity to realistically deliver this volume of housing in the time available, given construction material and labour shortages.

“In addition, this housing stock should be delivered with quality and sustainability as mandatory.”

A recent National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation report for 2022-23 indicated that Australia was forecast to have 80,000 more households than homes available in five years. There is also a national rental vacancy rate of just over one percent, which has seen rental prices skyrocket due to demand, as well as rising interest rates.

“Affordable housing shouldn't be a luxury, it should be a necessity. The rates of housing stress and unaffordability in Australia are alarming and demand immediate attention,” he says.

The Institute has called for a 30-year National Housing Strategy, as opposed to short-term strategies. It also believes that more appropriate homes for First Nations peoples should be a prime concern.

Tanner suggests a national minimum standard for the implementation of inclusionary zoning should be established, made in collaboration with state governments to ensure sufficient infrastructure.

“This is a great opportunity to get the settings right for density and sustainability in our towns and cities, as well as addressing supply,” he says.

“Architects have the right skills and experience to help with these reforms. We look forward to assisting on these issues.”