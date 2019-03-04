AIA announces Dulux Study Tour winners

The Australian Institute of Architects has announced five of Australia’s best emerging architects as the winners of the prestigious Dulux Study Tour 2019.

The winners, Carly McMahon (Liminal Studio), Jennifer McMaster (TRIAS), Phillip Nielsen (Regional Design Service), Ben Peake (Carter Williamson Architects), and Alix Smith (HASSELL) will soon embark on a tour of Copenhagen, London and Lisbon to visit multiple project sites and galleries, and meet leaders of the industry at professional networking events.

The Institute’s Dulux Study Tour is a sought-after program within the architecture and design community. Offering curated, first-hand experiences of some of the world’s best architectural sites and global firms, the Dulux Study Tour chooses winners following a rigorous selection process.

Entrants must have graduated less than 10 years ago from a tier-two or five-year architecture degree program.

AIA’s national president and jury chair, Clare Cousins said the award acknowledges the activities and achievements in architectural practice, education, design excellence and community involvement.

“The jury was impressed by the winners’ depth of skill, engagement and dedication to their profession.

“We congratulate all for their success from such a competitive field of applicants. The Institute’s Dulux Study Tour is one of our most coveted awards that celebrates the importance of experiencing architecture first-hand by our most promising emerging practitioners.”

Cousins paid credit to fellow jurors Richard Hansen, Michael Linke, Carrie Field, Emily Ouston and Thom McKenzie.

Cousins also thanked Dulux for its generous and ongoing support for Australia’s emerging architects.

Dulux trade general manager Richard Hansen congratulated the award winners for their commitment and excellence in the industry.

“We are proud to support the 12th year of the Study Tour because we know what an important impact it has on Australia’s emerging talent.

“The tour offers unparalleled insights and exposure into the best architectural firms and projects in these European cities. It’s a great opportunity to learn from the best and bring that education back to Australian projects.”