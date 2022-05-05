Blindsided by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ decision to slash the Office of the Victorian Government Architect’s (OVGA) funding in half, the Australian Institute of Architects has come out swinging, saying the move will only hurt the state.

Victorian Chapter President Bill Krotiris says the substantial cut in funding, from $1.3 million a year to $700,000, risks leaving many State Government projects and key planning initiatives without critical considered advice.

“The Victorian Government and our community, with the OVGA’s involvement, have avoided many undesirable design outcomes that would have left communities with major white elephants,” he says.

‘The OVGA have delivered critical advice to the Victorian Government and taxpayers for sixteen years. This critical advice is about how to maximise the economic efficiencies of government procurement and outcomes in relation to the Victorian Government’s many major projects including worthy centrepieces such as the Big Housing Build and the Royal Children’s Hospital.”

Metrics provided by the Victorian Government itself indicate the OVGA and Victorian Government Architect, Jill Garner, is exceeding government expectations, making the move even more puzzling.

The cuts will risk the output and services of the OVGA’s internal advisory team, as well as the Victorian Design Review Panel, which has evaluated and provided advice on more than 300 state significant projects.

The AIA says the cut in funding will jeopardise both metropolitan and regional projects, such as those similar to Bendigo Hospital. In the three years to 2021 alone the OVGA has advised or collaborated with 187 Victorian projects of state significance worth more than $25 billion.

“We are aware the OVGA will be left with a skeleton staff. It is incomprehensible with the important capital projects the Victorian budget is delivering in health, social housing, education and the Commonwealth Games that the Department of Premier and Cabinet will cut off its own hand and be stripped of the independent design advice provided by its own Government Architect Office,” says Krotiris.

A study conducted in the UK analysed the costs of a project for its entire lifespan. Operation makes up 85 percent of costs, with maintenance at 9-12 percent, construction 2-3 percent and design at 0.3-0.5 percent. The AIA says that the initial decisions made by designers affect the overall price of operating and maintenance costs, and that the OVGA and 90 Design Review Panellists have saved the state of Victoria approximately $20 million.

The design review model created by the OVGA is now being introduced at local council level to ensure council-significant projects are correctly evaluated.

“Just as the Victorian Government has moved to spend $13 million in the next two years on its Trade Mission Program including a new trade and investment office in Paris, an important local institution which has served the public well is almost being wiped out,” Krotiris says.

“Victoria is also a recognised design capital and this move will serve to damage its reputation and the delivery of key outcomes of great design including liveability, health and sustainability.”

Since its establishment in 2006, the OVGA has created resources and publications such as Government as Smart Client that are recognised and referenced on a global scale. The AIA believes the OVGA should receive even more funding than it was previously receiving to ensure taxpayer dollars aren’t wasted.

