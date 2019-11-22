AIA National Architecture Awards winners announced

AIA National Architecture Awards winners announcedThirty-five projects from across Australia have been honoured at the Australian Institute of Architects' (AIA) National Awards.
The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) National Awards presentation honoured 35 projects from across Australia. The gala ceremony in Brisbane also recognised another 12 projects with commendations.
According to immediate past president of the Institute and jury chair, Clare Cousins said, “A number of themes emerged across all categories this year: projects that delivered worthy outcomes with little means; projects that demonstrated the value of architecture through public benefit; and projects with clear commitments to social and environmental sustainability.”
“These awards not only highlight the quality in our profession, they demonstrate publicly the achievements in design, innovation and sustainability that are possible when clients and architects are enabled to aim for excellence,” adds AIA national president Helen Lochhead.
2019 Architecture Awards Winners
Commercial Architecture
The Harry Seidler Award | Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW
National Award | Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW
National Award | Private Women’s Club | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
Educational Architecture
The Daryl Jackson Award | Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW
National Award | Braemar College Stage 1, Middle School | Hayball | Victoria
National Commendation | Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA
National Commendation | QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland
Enduring Architecture
National Award | Sails in the Desert | Cox Architecture | NT
Heritage
The Lachlan Macquarie Award | Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA
National Award | Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW
National Commendation | Flinders Street Station Façade Strengthening & Conservation | Lovell Chen | Victoria
National Commendation | Sacred Heart Building Abbotsford Convent Foundation | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
Interior Architecture
The Emil Sodersten Award | Denton Corker Marshall Studio | Denton Corker Marshall | Victoria
National Award | Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW
National Award | The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA
National Award | #TheBaeTAS | workbylizandalex | Tasmania
International Architecture
The Jørn Utzon Award | Somewhere Other | John Wardle Architects | Italy and Australia
Public Architecture
The Sir Zelman Cowen Award | Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein with Stewart Architecture | NSW
National Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
National Award | HOTA Outdoor Stage | ARM Architecture | Queensland
National Award | Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW
National Commendation | Port of Sale | fjmt | Victoria
Residential Architecture – Houses (Alts & Adds)
The Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award | Terrarium House | John Ellway | Queensland
National Award | Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria
National Award | Caroline House | Kennedy Nolan | Victoria
National Commendation | Empire | Austin Maynard Architects | ACT
National Commendation | Teneriffe House | Vokes and Peters | Queensland
National Commendation | Five Gardens House | David Boyle Architect | NSW
Residential Architecture – Houses (New)
The Robin Boyd Award | Daylesford Longhouse | Partners Hill | Victoria
National Award | House in the Hills | Sean Godsell Architects | Victoria
National Award | Cloister House | MORQ | WA
National Award | Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria
National Commendation | North Melbourne House | NMBW Architecture Studio | Victoria
Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing
The Frederick Romberg Award | Mermaid Multihouse | Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb | Queensland
National Award | Whitlam Place | Freadman White in collaboration with Anon Studio | Victoria
Small Project Architecture
The Nicholas Murcutt Award | Jock Comini Reserve Amenities | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria
National Award | Doubleground | MUIR + OPENWORK | Victoria
National Commendation | Fish River Ranger Accommodation | Design Construct, School of Art Architecture and Design, University of South Australia | NT
Sustainable Architecture
The David Oppenheim Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
National Award | Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW
National Commendation | 25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland
National Commendation | The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA
Urban Design
The Walter Burley Griffin Award | Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW
National Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria
National Award | Yagan Square | Lyons in association with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA
National Award | Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein with Stewart Architecture and HASSELL | NSW
Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture
National Award | Yagan Square | Lyons in association with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA
People’s Choice Awards
Winner | Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria
Featured image: 25 King by Bates Smart. Photography by Tom Roe
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot