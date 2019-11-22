AIA National Architecture Awards winners announced

The Australian Institute of Architects’ (AIA) National Awards presentation honoured 35 projects from across Australia. The gala ceremony in Brisbane also recognised another 12 projects with commendations.

According to immediate past president of the Institute and jury chair, Clare Cousins said, “A number of themes emerged across all categories this year: projects that delivered worthy outcomes with little means; projects that demonstrated the value of architecture through public benefit; and projects with clear commitments to social and environmental sustainability.”

“These awards not only highlight the quality in our profession, they demonstrate publicly the achievements in design, innovation and sustainability that are possible when clients and architects are enabled to aim for excellence,” adds AIA national president Helen Lochhead.

2019 Architecture Awards Winners

Commercial Architecture

The Harry Seidler Award | Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW

National Award | Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW

National Award | Private Women’s Club | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

Educational Architecture

The Daryl Jackson Award | Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW

National Award | Braemar College Stage 1, Middle School | Hayball | Victoria

National Commendation | Adelaide Botanic High School | Cox Architecture and DesignInc | SA

National Commendation | QUT Creative Industries Precinct 2 | KIRK and HASSELL (Architects in Association) | Queensland

Enduring Architecture

National Award | Sails in the Desert | Cox Architecture | NT

Heritage

The Lachlan Macquarie Award | Premier Mill Hotel | spaceagency architects | WA

National Award | Paramount House Hotel | Breathe Architecture | NSW

National Commendation | Flinders Street Station Façade Strengthening & Conservation | Lovell Chen | Victoria

National Commendation | Sacred Heart Building Abbotsford Convent Foundation | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

Interior Architecture

The Emil Sodersten Award | Denton Corker Marshall Studio | Denton Corker Marshall | Victoria

National Award | Dangrove | Tzannes | NSW

National Award | The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA

National Award | #TheBaeTAS | workbylizandalex | Tasmania

International Architecture

The Jørn Utzon Award | Somewhere Other | John Wardle Architects | Italy and Australia

Public Architecture

The Sir Zelman Cowen Award | Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein with Stewart Architecture | NSW

National Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

National Award | HOTA Outdoor Stage | ARM Architecture | Queensland

National Award | Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW

National Commendation | Port of Sale | fjmt | Victoria

Residential Architecture – Houses (Alts & Adds)

The Eleanor Cullis-Hill Award | Terrarium House | John Ellway | Queensland

National Award | Powell Street House | Robert Simeoni Architects | Victoria

National Award | Caroline House | Kennedy Nolan | Victoria

National Commendation | Empire | Austin Maynard Architects | ACT

National Commendation | Teneriffe House | Vokes and Peters | Queensland

National Commendation | Five Gardens House | David Boyle Architect | NSW

Residential Architecture – Houses (New)

The Robin Boyd Award | Daylesford Longhouse | Partners Hill | Victoria

National Award | House in the Hills | Sean Godsell Architects | Victoria

National Award | Cloister House | MORQ | WA

National Award | Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria

National Commendation | North Melbourne House | NMBW Architecture Studio | Victoria

Residential Architecture – Multiple Housing

The Frederick Romberg Award | Mermaid Multihouse | Partners Hill with Hogg & Lamb | Queensland

National Award | Whitlam Place | Freadman White in collaboration with Anon Studio | Victoria

Small Project Architecture

The Nicholas Murcutt Award | Jock Comini Reserve Amenities | Kerstin Thompson Architects | Victoria

National Award | Doubleground | MUIR + OPENWORK | Victoria

National Commendation | Fish River Ranger Accommodation | Design Construct, School of Art Architecture and Design, University of South Australia | NT

Sustainable Architecture

The David Oppenheim Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

National Award | Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School | BVN | NSW

National Commendation | 25 King | Bates Smart | Queensland

National Commendation | The University of South Australia Cancer Research Institute | Swanbury Penglase with BVN | SA

Urban Design

The Walter Burley Griffin Award | Maitland Riverlink | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall | NSW

National Award | Parliament of Victoria Members’ Annexe | Peter Elliott Architecture + Urban Design | Victoria

National Award | Yagan Square | Lyons in association with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA

National Award | Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein with Stewart Architecture and HASSELL | NSW

Colorbond Award for Steel Architecture

National Award | Yagan Square | Lyons in association with Iredale Pedersen Hook and landscape architects ASPECT Studios | WA

People’s Choice Awards

Winner | Hawthorn House | Edition Office | Victoria

Featured image: 25 King by Bates Smart. Photography by Tom Roe