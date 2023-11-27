Thirty architects and organisations were honoured at the Australian Institute of Architects NSW Chapter Prizes and Honours Awards in recognition of their achievements and contributions to improving the built environment.

The accolades celebrated the diversity of work across the industry, including in project design, reconciliation and First Nations perspectives, housing affordability and industry excellence, Chapter president Adam Haddow says.

Three Prizes for Reconciliation were awarded to the La Perouse Aboriginal Community social enterprise Gujaga Foundation, architect and educator Dr Michael Mossman, and the Heritage NSW and Heritage Council of NSW.

"We believe that our efforts as a profession and community to engage with and consider First Nations stories and perspectives is critical to the betterment of society and our collective culture," Haddow says.

President’s Prizes were also awarded to the NSW Land and Housing Corporation and the Blacktown City Council for their efforts on housing and community development.

The NSW Land and Housing Corporation was recognised for its procurement of high-quality social housing in the Bigge Street Apartments.

“While housing itself is the priority, well-designed housing that is fit for purpose, reduces running costs, increases individual’s sense of health and wellbeing, and is robust and future proofed, are all important contributing factors to delivering value to the people of NSW,” Haddow says.

The David Lindner Prize for graduate and emerging architects was awarded to Isabella Reynolds for her proposal to research the invisible experiences of people living with chronic pain and disease, and how the built environment should address the issue.

The Christopher Procter Prize, also for an emerging architect, went to Andrea Lam for her project to reinvigorate Australian urban Chinatowns through a study trip to one of the oldest and largest in the western world – in San Francisco.

Senior lecturer at the University of Sydney, Catherine Lassen won the Marion Mahony Griffin Prize for her inspirational career as a practitioner and academic, and her consistent and passionate promotion and mentoring of those around her.

These awards also celebrate the elevation of esteemed Fellows and Life Fellows. Fellowship is awarded to those who have demonstrated a significant contribution to the architecture profession beyond architecture practice.

Life Fellowship is awarded to a member who is a Fellow of the Institute and who, in the opinion of the National Council, has rendered notable contribution to the advancement of the profession in design, construction, literature, education, public service or in any other way deemed worthy of the honour of Life Fellowship. Life Fellow is the highest honour class of RAIA membership available to members practising architecture.

AIA NSW Chapter Prizes and Honours Awards – Winners List

President's Prize

NSW Land & Housing Corporation

Blacktown City Council

Reconciliation Prize

Gujaga Foundation

Dr Michael Mossman

Heritage NSW and Heritage Council of NSW

Marion Mahony Griffin Prize

Catherine Lassen

David Lindner Prize

Isabella Reynolds

Tamara Kerr (Commendation)

Christopher Procter Prize

Andrea Lam

Life Fellows

Laura Cockburn

Bridget Smyth

Ingrid Pearson

Mark Jones

Prof Lindsay Johnston AM

Dr Deo Prasad AO

Fellows

Andrew Duffin

Cherry Parsons

Brent Dunn

Elisabeth Peet

Duncan Sanby

Kirstin Utz

Jason Elsley

Sophie Solomon

John de Manincor

Gabrielle Pelletier

Niall Macken

Jacqueline Urford

Phillip Arnold

Sandra Stewart

Wesley Hindmarch